By the way, who is the Chairman of ANZ bank?

It may have been covered in the Australian media, but TAFKAS has not seen it. If it has, apologies, but otherwise consider this:

Mr (Bogac) Ozdemir was a star trader with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), one of the most significant Australian companies. As the Global Head of Rates and Credit, he reputedly became the bank’s most profitable individual trader and was crucial in reversing the fortunes of previously struggling departments. But while the Australian government has been shoring up its defences against cyber-attacks by a “state-based cyber actor” – widely thought to be China – ANZ Bank has been offering up Mr Ozdemir as a sacrificial lamb to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lest they be shut out from lucrative Chinese clients.

But what, you might ask, was Mr Ozdemir’s crime? Back in March 2020, he had shared a post on LinkedIn about various governments dealing with Covid-19 which said: “I don’t want to say anything about China because we are all in this mess because of China and I don’t believe anything from there”. An uncontroversial statement you might think, but enough to trigger a firestorm of social media attacks by a small army of ‘wumao’ activists – trolls paid and directed by Beijing – putting out the familiar line that Mr Ozdemir was a “racist” and “prejudiced” for daring to criticise China in any way, and calling for his head.