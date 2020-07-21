By the way, who is the Chairman of ANZ bank?

It may have been covered in the Australian media, but TAFKAS has not seen it. If it has, apologies, but otherwise consider this:
Mr (Bogac) Ozdemir was a star trader with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), one of the most significant Australian companies. As the Global Head of Rates and Credit, he reputedly became the bank’s most profitable individual trader and was crucial in reversing the fortunes of previously struggling departments. But while the Australian government has been shoring up its defences against cyber-attacks by a “state-based cyber actor” – widely thought to be China – ANZ Bank has been offering up Mr Ozdemir as a sacrificial lamb to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lest they be shut out from lucrative Chinese clients.
But what, you might ask, was Mr Ozdemir’s crime? Back in March 2020, he had shared a post on LinkedIn about various governments dealing with Covid-19 which said: “I don’t want to say anything about China because we are all in this mess because of China and I don’t believe anything from there”. An uncontroversial statement you might think, but enough to trigger a firestorm of social media attacks by a small army of ‘wumao’ activists – trolls paid and directed by Beijing – putting out the familiar line that Mr Ozdemir was a “racist” and “prejudiced” for daring to criticise China in any way, and calling for his head.
And what happened:
ANZ sided with the CCP and threw its top performer to the wolves. It put out a statement decrying Mr Ozdemir’s “distinct lack of judgement”, promising a “full inquiry” and deploring his comments as “not in keeping with our standards” on respect and multiculturalism, thereby reinforcing the ‘wumao’ character assassination. Initially placed on ‘special leave’, Mr Ozdemir has reportedly been fired by ANZ.
Ah yes the most PC (as we used to say) of the four pillars. It’s the gayNZ during mardi gras. Is that just a smokescreen?
How do make a small bank – first take a large one appoint gonski as it chair and wait for the magic to happen.
Going……going……Gonsky.
How is it that these people can go about endlessly laying things to waste and with complete impunity.
You can either have free trade with China or you can have free speech. But you cannot have both.
So this CANZ bank only accepts Communist customers and staff? Good to know.
Looks like a classic SJW attack, and successful, too.