Posted on 9:46 am, July 21, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

13 Responses to Coming soon to all good book sellers

  1. Rex Anger
    #3519867, posted on July 21, 2020 at 10:02 am

    So, watch for the rush to regulate? 😉

    That, or the mass SJW entryism into all the startups.

  2. RobK
    #3519881, posted on July 21, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Well done. There is much good produced by humanity.

  3. Iampeter
    #3519957, posted on July 21, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I appreciate the optimism but given the conservatives all out assault on these technologies and companies, I think we are going to be reversing all the progress made sooner rather than later.
    The entire worlds’ internet is going to be a regulated mess like China’s.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #3519968, posted on July 21, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Yes – conservatives attacking tech companies are useful idiots promoting communism. I loathe fifth columnists.

  5. thefrollickingmole
    #3519983, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    When tech companies are censoring wheres the freedom of communication.

  6. Kneel
    #3519993, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    “When tech companies are censoring wheres the freedom of communication.”

    They aren’t censoring – they’re a private company.
    However, they ARE claiming to be platforms that are “unable” to effectively monitor all communications that passes through their system.
    Since they, in actual fact, ARE removing what they don’t like (“hate speech” things like saying “all lives matter” instead of the approved “black lives matter”), then I believe they should and would lose the protections they have and be treated as a publisher (ie, liable for what is published).

    This has never been about “free speech”, it’s always been about “free enterprise” – where entities acting the same are treated the same at law.

  7. C.L.
    #3520001, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    How do you find the time?!
    Congratulations on the book.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3520012, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Thanks.

    Finished off a complete first draft of what the post-COVID digital university should look like on Friday. Plus got another one on digital trade (and now post-COVID world) on the go.

    So no rest for the wicked.

  9. Gab
    #3520020, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Congratulations, Sinclair et al. Well done.

  10. Rex Anger
    #3520021, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    @ Doomlord-

    Where do I purchase? Are you ob Amazon? Or.can I buy a PDF?

    Or should I just do it the old fashioned way and get it on paper? 🙂

  11. Gab
    #3520023, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t know how you managed to fit it in with all your travelling earlier this year.

  12. Sinclair Davidson
    #3520033, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Where do I purchase?

    Hoping for it to be available on kindle in the next week or so.

  13. Sinclair Davidson
    #3520037, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I don’t know how you managed to fit it in with all your travelling earlier this year.

    🙁 have had to cancel a lot of travel since March. My Google tracker thingy tells me that this year I have travelled half way around the world. But in May I managed to travel only 2.8km.

