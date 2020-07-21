Liberty Quote
The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.— Dante
-
-
Coming soon to all good book sellers
This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.
So, watch for the rush to regulate? 😉
That, or the mass SJW entryism into all the startups.
Well done. There is much good produced by humanity.
I appreciate the optimism but given the conservatives all out assault on these technologies and companies, I think we are going to be reversing all the progress made sooner rather than later.
The entire worlds’ internet is going to be a regulated mess like China’s.
Yes – conservatives attacking tech companies are useful idiots promoting communism. I loathe fifth columnists.
When tech companies are censoring wheres the freedom of communication.
“When tech companies are censoring wheres the freedom of communication.”
They aren’t censoring – they’re a private company.
However, they ARE claiming to be platforms that are “unable” to effectively monitor all communications that passes through their system.
Since they, in actual fact, ARE removing what they don’t like (“hate speech” things like saying “all lives matter” instead of the approved “black lives matter”), then I believe they should and would lose the protections they have and be treated as a publisher (ie, liable for what is published).
This has never been about “free speech”, it’s always been about “free enterprise” – where entities acting the same are treated the same at law.
How do you find the time?!
Congratulations on the book.
Thanks.
Finished off a complete first draft of what the post-COVID digital university should look like on Friday. Plus got another one on digital trade (and now post-COVID world) on the go.
So no rest for the wicked.
Congratulations, Sinclair et al. Well done.
@ Doomlord-
Where do I purchase? Are you ob Amazon? Or.can I buy a PDF?
Or should I just do it the old fashioned way and get it on paper? 🙂
I don’t know how you managed to fit it in with all your travelling earlier this year.
Hoping for it to be available on kindle in the next week or so.
🙁 have had to cancel a lot of travel since March. My Google tracker thingy tells me that this year I have travelled half way around the world. But in May I managed to travel only 2.8km.