David Bidstrup guest post. Some thoughts on an Australian Republic.

With the recent burst of navel gazing about whether Australia should be a Republic I offer the following expecting a robust response from readers.

As things stand we have a federation of sovereign states that agreed 100 or so years ago to

“…unite in one indissoluble Federal Commonwealth under the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, (63&64 Victoria Chapter 12, “An act to constitute the Commonwealth of Australia”, 9 July 1900), and under the Constitution hereby established”.

My take on this is that the federal government would provide services that were either beyond the resources of each state, like defence, and others where it was seen that a “national” approach would be more efficient that each state undertaking the task themselves, like international trade. Section 51 of the Constitution outlines the powers that vest in the federal government. Part 1 clause (2) sets out the role of the Governor-General as the Queen’s representative and says that the GG’s powers come from the Queen. State Governors also represent the Queen.

As things stand the GG and the state Governors are all political appointees and the citizens have no say in who he/she should be. The Governors are also just a “rubber stamp” to make the system look like there are some checks and balances but the reality is that there are none.

Perhaps this situation could be changed to where citizens vote directly for the Governors who would be given the power to oversee the operation of the various governments and have a veto whenever a government steps outside the line and imposes laws which harm the citizens. Examples would be things like emergency declarations which are made in panic and which cause damage to the economy and the citizens. The Covid responses from the various governments are a good example as is the suicidal push for “green energy” to save us all from the greatest scam ever imposed on us.

I am not talking about Governors having executive powers as they have in the USA, I see the role as an apolitical oversight on the activities and machinations of party politicians who seem to get worse as time goes on.

The voting process would be the province of the Electoral Commission who would report directly to the Governor-General and not the parliament. Elections for all Governors would be held on the same day and qualified electors would vote for candidates.

I reckon there needs to be some qualifications for potential governors so we don’t have the ludicrous situation they have in the USA where “rappers” offer themselves for election.

Criteria might include:

Candidates have a minimum age of 60 with a mandatory retirement age of 75.

Candidates have no links to any political party and candidacy denied to any ex-politician of any colour.

Candidates have some “eminence” in a socially useful field. Those could be the law, engineering, science, (but not climate science), the military, perhaps the Church but not really sure whether this would pass the “socially useful” test, maybe economists but we would need to be careful and “business” but again we would need to be careful that special interest organisations do not influence the selection of candidates..

People could nominate themselves or citizens could nominate people who they think would be suitable.

The election would be run by the Electoral Commission who would be responsible for distributing information about the various candidates to electors using the postal system. Those on the electoral roll would indicate their interest in participating and they would receive the information directly. There would be no advertising, corflute’s on power poles and donations of any kind except perhaps in free time for handing out cards on Election Day.

The GG would oversee the operation of the federal parliament and ensure that any proposed legislation is “safe” for the citizens and does not overstep the functions set out in Section 51. State governors would do a similar job in each state. I think it would be a good idea to elect a deputy and perhaps a “Governors Council” to provide some extra expertise. If citizens feel that the government is out of line they would be able to petition the GG to intervene or if necessary dissolve the parliament and call for fresh elections.

I do not think we could ever get rid of the Westminster adversarial system but it might be able to be tamed a bit if the various parliaments did not have Carte Blanche to do whatever they like regardless of the consequence to the ordinary folk who they are supposed to govern sensibly.

This is probably enough for one post. I recognise that it is sketchy and needs filling out with some detail but my take is that we have had enough of government’s that consist of incompetent political hacks from parties that actually “represent” a very small percentage of the population. I also do not want any Republic system that is imposed by politicians or blokes that wander around with red headbands. If Rafe permits I will add further thoughts on how to fix up the f**ked system we have now at a later date. I am looking forward to your comments.