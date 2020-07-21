Ghislaine Maxwell is entitled to the presumption of innocence

THE Daily Mail-style entertainment event and the conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein are at least founded on demonstrable wrongdoing: he was convicted of offences involving an underage girl and – now that he’s dead – there is no need to observe legal niceties about his reputation. We can safely say he was a habitual groomer of female minors and we quite reasonably marvel at the ability of such a man to attract and maintain acquaintances from the most respectable quarters imaginable, including Royal. When people draw conclusions about what those acquaintances did with Epstein’s nubile attendants on his island or in his mansion, however, they are deluding themselves.

A more charming host to princes and nabobs of every rank than John F. Kennedy it would be hard to imagine. Does that mean they too helped themselves to his young lady staffers? No. Did he reveal that side of himself to every visitor and house-guest? Of course not. Men like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew – no longer principals in their respective firms but state personages all the same – should never have allowed themselves to be taken in by this hustler-made-good but, like many others, the allure of money, other celebrities and networking proved too strong. I don’t believe either man – or Donald Trump – statutorily assaulted any girls. With Epstein gone, attention – by which I mean a salacious market for sexual conspiracy – has shifted to his surviving confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell. She is the new target for accusers seeking justice and, of course, the dowry that comes with it in the United States.

Yesterday, The Australian ran a piece from The Sunday Times reporting new claims by a “victim” about the 58 year-old Maxwell’s alleged procurement of young girls. Annie Farmer, who waived her right to anonymity, has a civil lawsuit pending against Maxwell – filed in December – and details from that deposition form the basis for the Times’ report. Among the ludicrous claims made by 41 year-old psychologist Farmer is that Maxwell “had to find three girls a day for Epstein’s pleasure.” That’s 1095 girls a year and several thousand during the course of her association with the disgraced financier. This is self-evidently ridiculous.

We also learn that Farmer came into Epstein’s world via the good officers of her own sister and with the active approval of their mother. All three Farmer women were the damaged veterans of a broken family, the parents having divorced when the sisters were small. This testimony, says the Times, is “likely to form a key plank of the criminal case against the British socialite.” Plank is right. Maxwell is walking one with swords to her back. A fair trial is already inconceivable. The Times story concludes with an allegation that Maxwell had a “sex swing” and would “hang upside down like a bat” on another “device.” On the strength of such accusations – which read like other fantastical tales recently aired and debunked both here and in the UK – Maxwell will spend the next 12 months on remand in one America’s worst jails. This is not justice. It’s torture by media orchestrated by greedy lawyers to entertain a bored Western world. It is a disgrace.