Greg Sheridan vs. Donald Trump

ONE of the laptop lockdowners making a pyjama-clad living while cheering the incarceration of the underclass, The Australian’s foreign editor has posted yet another hysterical column about the twin evils of coronavirus and Donald Trump today. He slams the President for “the strangest and most grotesquely untrue statement of his life” – made to Chris Wallace in their at-cross-purposes discussion at the weekend – specifically, that the US has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world. Three things: first of all, Wallace was trying to assert that the president has direct executive responsibility for 50 health jurisdictions and their performance during the flu crisis. This is not merely false but malicious and contemptible. America’s foremost killers-by-incompetence are Democrats. The worst is New York dracula Andrew Cuomo who wiped out thousands of elderly by warehousing coronavirus cases in retirement homes.

Second, when you sit down with the President of the United States and frame him (on behalf of his opponents) for a vast human tragedy for which he has no moral responsibility, you will – at the very least – invite a hostile and, in this case, inadequate self-defence. Third: while this may be an argument for Trump restraining himself from taking the bait dangled by every oily dweeb like Wallace, it is true that country-to-country comparisons – whether by case numbers or deaths per million – are fatuous anyway. For example, Sheridan says the US death toll is “many, many times” that of Australia. Aussie Aussie Aussie! As if a desert island with hardly any people on it can logically be compared to a hulking, crammed, complex mega-nation like the US. Of concessions to the President there is but one:

He paints Biden as bordering on semi-senile, soft on China and a willing dupe of the Democratic Party’s activist left wing. Although Trump expresses them roughly, these are profitable lines of attack as there is a smidgen of truth in each.



No, Greg. Not a smidgen of truth. All three charges are absolutely, objectively true and cannot be denied. Given what’s happening in Melbourne where Cuomo-on-the-Yarra Daniel Andrews lurches from one “expert” piece of advice to the next – like a drunk staggering home lamp post to lamp post – evidence from the US indicates that locking people indoors spreads coronavirus. Is that ‘true’? Or is it only true until a study somewhere else shows a different result? Donald Trump isn’t always right and isn’t always prudent. But to claim absolute scientific or statistical truths exist trans-globally about COVID-19 is risible folly. Worse, downplaying the left’s misuse of a pandemic to win an election for the Democrats (responsible for most of the deaths) makes journalists complicit in lies more evil than anything this President has ever proffered.

Two concluding points: 1) coronavirus is preponderantly harmless. Harmless. That’s why over the past few days health ‘officials’ have been using the media to publicise the rare cases of quite young people battling the illness in hospital – with no accompanying details, needless to say. This is nothing more than clumsy ‘We’re All In This Together’ nonsense dreamt up by a PR nerd in the public service. Second: it may well transpire when all is said and done that countries with a freedom-loving culture lose more lives to the virus but that does not mean the cowardly police state approach will have been morally superior. Not by a long shot.