Greg Sheridan vs. Donald Trump

ONE of the laptop lockdowners making a pyjama-clad living while cheering the incarceration of the underclass, The Australian’s foreign editor has posted yet another hysterical column about the twin evils of coronavirus and Donald Trump today. He slams the President for “the strangest and most grotesquely untrue statement of his life” – made to Chris Wallace in their at-cross-purposes discussion at the weekend – specifically, that the US has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world. Three things: first of all, Wallace was trying to assert that the president has direct executive responsibility for 50 health jurisdictions and their performance during the flu crisis. This is not merely false but malicious and contemptible. America’s foremost killers-by-incompetence are Democrats. The worst is New York dracula Andrew Cuomo who wiped out thousands of elderly by warehousing coronavirus cases in retirement homes.
Second, when you sit down with the President of the United States and frame him (on behalf of his opponents) for a vast human tragedy for which he has no moral responsibility, you will – at the very least – invite a hostile and, in this case, inadequate self-defence. Third: while this may be an argument for Trump restraining himself from taking the bait dangled by every oily dweeb like Wallace, it is true that country-to-country comparisons – whether by case numbers or deaths per million – are fatuous anyway. For example, Sheridan says the US death toll is “many, many times” that of Australia. Aussie Aussie Aussie! As if a desert island with hardly any people on it can logically be compared to a hulking, crammed, complex mega-nation like the US. Of concessions to the President there is but one:
He paints Biden as bordering on semi-senile, soft on China and a willing dupe of the Democratic Party’s activist left wing. Although Trump expresses them roughly, these are profitable lines of attack as there is a smidgen of truth in each.
No, Greg. Not a smidgen of truth. All three charges are absolutely, objectively true and cannot be denied. Given what’s happening in Melbourne where Cuomo-on-the-Yarra Daniel Andrews lurches from one “expert” piece of advice to the next – like a drunk staggering home lamp post to lamp post – evidence from the US indicates that locking people indoors spreads coronavirus. Is that ‘true’? Or is it only true until a study somewhere else shows a different result? Donald Trump isn’t always right and isn’t always prudent. But to claim absolute scientific or statistical truths exist trans-globally about COVID-19 is risible folly. Worse, downplaying the left’s misuse of a pandemic to win an election for the Democrats (responsible for most of the deaths) makes journalists complicit in lies more evil than anything this President has ever proffered.
Two concluding points: 1) coronavirus is preponderantly harmless. Harmless. That’s why over the past few days health ‘officials’ have been using the media to publicise the rare cases of quite young people battling the illness in hospital – with no accompanying details, needless to say. This is nothing more than clumsy ‘We’re All In This Together’ nonsense dreamt up by a PR nerd in the public service. Second: it may well transpire when all is said and done that countries with a freedom-loving culture lose more lives to the virus but that does not mean the cowardly police state approach will have been morally superior. Not by a long shot.
The 2009 H1N1 pandemic lasted 19 months and infected 62 million Americans.
By comparison – after 6 months the Kung flu has only infected 3 million Americans.
Yeah the anecdotal stories about young people dying or long term effects on people are the best. As is the absence of any focus on deaths or ICU admissions vs the number of infections. Its working. My wife is terrified and angry at my almost complete lack of concern. This virus is everywhere and has infected at least ten, probably hundreds of times more than have been tested. Trump is right. It will disappear before a vaccine is ever rolled out.
Yes. So was swine flu. But back then we didn’t have a crackpot in the Whitehouse who dismissed the CDC’s timely call to action as “deep state” conspiracy, only to belatedly swing into actions months too late, by again dismissing it as *Trump’s voice: “12 cases. Will be zero next week.”
At this point the entire planet panicked because they realized there is no one in charge and here we are.
Yea, that’s what those of us who are opposing regulating things like trade and immigration are arguing. You don’t have a leg to stand on in suddenly pretending to be on the side of “freedom-loving” cultures.
You’ve long rejected the idea of “give me liberty or give me death.”
The only people I see in favour of “open borders” are all, without exception, left wing, and often far-left.
I cannot recall a single conservative or right winger in favour of them. except for IClaimToBeRightWingButUseOnlyLeftistTalkingPointsAndTickAllTheirBoxes.
But if you don’t regulate immigration that is precisely what you will have.
The Australian writers just can’t leave a word alone anymore. Take Sheridan’s “most grotesquely untrue”. When does a common or garden untrue become grotesquely so? Let alone most grotesquely. Does this mean there is grotesquely, more grotesquely and most grotesquely.
I suspect Trump is actually accurately reflecting the advice he has received: the US could well have the lowest mortality rate in the world, being total deaths over total infections.
Most other countries would tend to be higher because they haven’t tested as much as the US, so haven’t picked up how many infections in the general population. As the denominator goes up the mortality rate number decreases.
We’ve been lucky as the virus hasn’t been established in the general population before procedures to fortify nursing homes were developed. Keep it out of aged care homes and you have a good chance of keeping the mortality rate very low, since the most vulnerable are overwhemingly the people over 70, especially those with other health issues – just like the residents of nursing homes.
We can’t reach that conclusion because we don’t know. We don’t know what the infection total.
Here’s an amusing comment someone made. Let’s do a hypothetical and imagine Obama was still president.
Can you imagine Obama closing down plane travel from China when Trump did. Ummm no!
Can you imagine any Republican listening to Obama telling the public to wear masks. Ummm no! The immediate reaction from Republicans would be that Obama would be trying to introduce Sharia laws to the US.
The a large extent, the president’s powers are limited because the country has strong states that can tell the Feds to fuck off.
Also, Trump shouldn’t be wearing the failures of say New York where Cuomo totally fucked up.
Sheridan is a worshiper of state power and particularly deep state power. These days, it explains pretty much his approach to any issue..
Note how regularly gushes and slobbers over his top securicrat ‘mates’ here in Australia, he seems to get a vicarious kick from hanging out with them.
Oh and I forgot. Greg Sheridan is a complete asshat. There’s never a time, when big issues arise, that sheridan isn’t pandering to the left …. so they are gentle with him.
The big issue in the Hansel and Gretel case was that the breadcrumbs weren’t healthy multigrain but from white bread. This is how the left media works.
Why do you engage with Iampeter? He is just trolling this site.
If Trump was a South East Asian despot, Sheridan would treat him with reverence.
He’s a confused fella at times.
Taking this data at face value (and yes, I note JC’s point regarding the true case rate), the US, with its horrible privatised medical care, is at 3.7% case fatality rate. The UK, with its wonderful (let’s give them a clap) NHS is running at over 15%.
Ditto Canada – at over 8%
If Trump is a leftist what thehell are AOC,Antifa fascists ,Narxist black lives dont really matter ,Sanders ,Creepy Paedi]o Joe , Botox Pelosi no beck Schiffty etc etc ,?
Extreme communist marxist stalinist maoist
Pol potist globalist fascist left wingers ?
To add to what BoN said, all of the TDS commentators speak as though whatever Trump says is just a random thought bubble (reflecting the way they themselves think of course). He has a team of advisors that tell him these things, and as has been shown, as time passes most of the stuff he comes out with doesn’t turn out to be too stupid. Not that you hear anything about that in the MSM.
It’s likely Greg Sheridan has been “gotten to” by the cultural BLM terrorists of the Left and is threatened with cancellation. That explains his panic stricken, belated attacks on Trump to appease the terrorists.
What’s significant and never invoked, is history. By this same stage during the Spanish Flu pandemic, the USA had 45 million cases and 675,000 deaths – in a country which in 1919 had less than a third of today’s population. Contrast that to 3.9M cases and 149,000 deaths today.
On April 26th 2009 the CDC declared a national health emergency.
On October 24th 2009 Obama declared a national health emergency.
5 MONTHS worth of dismissing the CDC’s timely call for action.
Hamish Marshall #3520124, posted on July 21, 2020, at 2:04 pm
It seems that he has swallowed the SJW Kool-Aid.
Unbelievable. Fucking unbelievable. The worst president in the history of the United States knowlingly makes a statement that is blatantly untrue – and if he didn’t know that it’s untrue, then he’s not a fit and proper person for the job – and you still defend him? We don’t need to worry about Biden’s alleged – and it is alleged, not an objective truth – senility, currencylad is on another planet.
There are actually very few significant countries in the western world that have lower case fatality rates than the USA. USA is at about 3.6%. Outside the New York region, it is about 2.5%. For countries over 15 million, Australia is lower, at 1.0%, and South Korea (if you count it as western) at 2.2%. That’s about it. Lower the bar to 10 million and Portugal (3.5%) and Czechia (2.6%) come into the picture.
I don’t put much store on claimed figures from developing countries.
Maybe Trump was not strictly correct, but calling it a”grotesque lie” is ridiculous.
@ Anonandon-
Why engage with Petey? Because there is punishable arsehattery and then there is drive-by rage and stupidity by the likes of Richard Bender…
If Petey just tipped and ran, then nobody’d bother. But since he just loves to decisively engage himself here, who are the Cats to not indulge him?
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/letters/trump-or-clinton-either-way-its-a-grim-outlook-for-the-us/news-story/e335f92d71b05960d040a8d763c0c130
1:00PM NOVEMBER 8, 2016
Greg Sheridan predicts what many have long suspected: Hillary Clinton will be the 45th US president (“Momentum to carry Hillary over the line”, 8/11). There will be relief — jubilation in some quarters — that the unpredictable Donald Trump will not be commander in chief. On that score it will be a safe choice.
That is why Sheridan has turned into a complete socialist arsehole. His teeny widdle ego has been hurt.
Trump trumped him, and he don’t like it much!
‘It’s likely Greg Sheridan has been “gotten to” by the cultural BLM terrorists of the Left and is threatened with cancellation.’
Nah; with occasional lapses, Sheridan’s biases have always been toward the deep Establishment. From a point of view like his, Trump has to be an outsider and an upstart.
I commented in a similar manner in the Australian this morning. This piece, however, is brilliant because, generally, Greg Sheridan is a thoughtful commentator and worth reading. Unfortunately he has a set against Trump and doesn’t understand that Trump speaks in exaggerated generalisms. When Trump says
he means
. That is not a reason to dump the Trump and go for Biden