Mike Cannon-Brookes planning to sail alumina to Singapore?

Not announced yet but I just want to be the first to say it. Everyone knows that Mr Cannon-Brooks and associates are planning a mega solar/wind harvesting operation in the deep north of Western Australia with a submarine cable to take the power to Singapore.

“I’ve got friends that know about storage,” Cannon-Brookes said.

“You ring them and ask them for 100 megawatt-hours, it’s totally different. You ring them and ask for 22 gigawatt-hours. They’re like, ‘wait you mean 150 times bigger than South Australia?’ I’m like yeah. Then a cable going to Singapore and each of these elements is pushing the limits, for sure, of engineering.”

The first stage funding round for the Sun Cable project was over-subscribed and received investment support from Cannon-Brookes and Forrest, along with a consortium of others.

The obvious next step is to use the power to smelt aluminium from ore transported to Singapore by sail. Smelting in Australia will soon be a thing of the past and the ore will have to be processed offshore, preferably using decarbonized transportation.