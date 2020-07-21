Mike Cannon-Brookes planning to sail alumina to Singapore?

Not announced yet but I just want to be the first to say it. Everyone knows that Mr Cannon-Brooks and associates are planning a mega solar/wind harvesting operation in the deep north of Western Australia with a submarine cable to take the power to Singapore.
“I’ve got friends that know about storage,” Cannon-Brookes said.
“You ring them and ask them for 100 megawatt-hours, it’s totally different. You ring them and ask for 22 gigawatt-hours. They’re like, ‘wait you mean 150 times bigger than South Australia?’ I’m like yeah. Then a cable going to Singapore and each of these elements is pushing the limits, for sure, of engineering.”
The first stage funding round for the Sun Cable project was over-subscribed and received investment support from Cannon-Brookes and Forrest, along with a consortium of others.
Is he going to put it in barrels like oil,? We should buy lots of shares in this scam ,yeah right what about a government grant and subsidies ,lots of taxpayers money for : them .
Singapore taxpayers will be falling over each other to invest in the latest climate carpetbagger scam , I mean scheme .
What a lot of hot air.
So there will be no need for the Australian taxpayer to kick in a cent, will there!
What a fucking rort this will be.
The Singaporeans are not stupid.
The Singaporean money men will smell this coming down the driveway and just laugh it off. Mind you these two little know alls have plenty of political support with lots of Australian taxpayer dollars on offer. They can set their plan up and then get all the money from Australian non billionaires. They can then retrieve their money plus expenses and then they say the plan was not followed or just hard luck chaps when it fails.
Anyone taking bets how long until industry super gets involved? With a scam. . . I mean scheme this big the opertunities for wealth transfer is massive.
Have they got their native title and heritage approvals yet?
These people are mad
seriously?
what is THAT smell?