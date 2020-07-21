Mike Cannon-Brookes planning to sail alumina to Singapore?

Posted on 10:24 pm, July 21, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Not announced yet but I just want to be the first to say it. Everyone knows that Mr Cannon-Brooks and associates are planning a mega solar/wind harvesting operation in the deep north of Western Australia with a submarine cable to take the power to Singapore.

“I’ve got friends that know about storage,” Cannon-Brookes said.

“You ring them and ask them for 100 megawatt-hours, it’s totally different. You ring them and ask for 22 gigawatt-hours. They’re like, ‘wait you mean 150 times bigger than South Australia?’ I’m like yeah. Then a cable going to Singapore and each of these elements is pushing the limits, for sure, of engineering.”

The first stage funding round for the Sun Cable project was over-subscribed and received investment support from Cannon-Brookes and Forrest, along with a consortium of others.

The obvious next step is to use the power to smelt aluminium from ore transported to Singapore by sail. Smelting in Australia will soon be a thing of the past and the ore will have to be processed offshore, preferably using decarbonized  transportation.
This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Mike Cannon-Brookes planning to sail alumina to Singapore?

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3520716, posted on July 21, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Is he going to put it in barrels like oil,? We should buy lots of shares in this scam ,yeah right what about a government grant and subsidies ,lots of taxpayers money for : them .
    Singapore taxpayers will be falling over each other to invest in the latest climate carpetbagger scam , I mean scheme .

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3520720, posted on July 21, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    What a lot of hot air.

    So there will be no need for the Australian taxpayer to kick in a cent, will there!

    What a fucking rort this will be.

    The Singaporeans are not stupid.

  3. John snowy Bowyer
    #3520734, posted on July 21, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    The Singaporean money men will smell this coming down the driveway and just laugh it off. Mind you these two little know alls have plenty of political support with lots of Australian taxpayer dollars on offer. They can set their plan up and then get all the money from Australian non billionaires. They can then retrieve their money plus expenses and then they say the plan was not followed or just hard luck chaps when it fails.

  4. Scott Osmond
    #3520743, posted on July 21, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Anyone taking bets how long until industry super gets involved? With a scam. . . I mean scheme this big the opertunities for wealth transfer is massive.

  5. Charles Rasp
    #3520748, posted on July 21, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Have they got their native title and heritage approvals yet?

  7. billie
    #3520768, posted on July 21, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    seriously?

    what is THAT smell?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.