More Afghans tell the ABC their village was totally Taliban-free

They took him to the [stable next to his home] and after they had entered, the women said two shots were fired… His corpse was in a very disrespected situation, he was dragged in the stable. This is a place for animals.”
– Separated by ellipsis are two inconsistent hearsay accounts by Abdul Azim and Ghafoor Jan of what unnamed women supposedly told them about the alleged murder by SAS soldiers of purportedly “innocent” village imam Mawlawi Sher Mohammadan in Afghanistan.
– Separated by ellipsis are two inconsistent hearsay accounts by Abdul Azim and Ghafoor Jan of what unnamed women supposedly told them about the alleged murder by SAS soldiers of purportedly “innocent” village imam Mawlawi Sher Mohammadan in Afghanistan.
The two men were hiding in a well at the time.
General George Smith Patton Jr.
The Afghan’s must be somewhat bemused and delighted at the stream of naive Australians that believe everything they say.
What’s the doctrine that says lying to unbelievers in the cause of Izlam is perfectly acceptable?
Pfft. Infidels are liars. But their money is good…
Numbers will be posting the ABC link at 6.30am tomorrow.
@ ZK2A- taqiyya
Ok to lie for the cause, or to ward off danger. Or something like that. Good for usr on both fellow ROmPers as well as the rest of us too, I believe.
Think there are additional doctrinal variations depending on whether you are Sunni or Shia, but it all comes back to point 1 in the end.
And according to the ABC the peace-loving imam had just finished teaching some children. No word yet on whether he had (a)just finished his shift at the baby formula factory, or (b) just left a “wedding party”.
LOL. Says the man supposedly hiding in a well. But hey, send a few Feds over to talk to enemy so they can get hearsay evidence from this bullshit artist. Seems like a good way to spend taxpayer’s money.
Braden Chapman’s traitorous recollections must be running a bit low if this is the best the ABC can come up with.
I guess the ABC journalists get this info through an interpreter, as I can’t see the villagers all speaking perfect English. So the information could be wrong from many angles.
Is the interpreter paid by the ABC etc. They could possibly say anything if they sense the ABC journalist is desperate for a story that is bad for Australian soldiers or Americans or whoever was fighting the Taliban at that time.
I don’t think the Afghan folk would know the difference between Australian or American soldiers or be able to identify who’s who?
That’s racist.
As I understand it the ABC are hiring Afghan journos, who are digging up these stories from Afghan villagers, who no doubt will be offered compensation. Great bit of investigative journalism.
The ABC also tells us that the ABC is totally fair, balanced and unbiased.
Which is all you need to know about the ALPBC.
No doubt Media Watch will be all over this come Monday.
Yeah, as if I am going to take the word of an Afghan over an Australian serviceman or woman.
Particularly if I don’t know if they have previously been fighting or antagonistic to us, or induced (seduced?) by a third party, such as the ABC.
A new form of patriotism from the abc comrades ,put our soldiers in mortal danger from muslim fanatic psychpaths without responding to their attacks right they are just like the brave antifa .. wonder if thfascist comrades ,wonder if the ABC comrades are paying for “information “abour racial atrocities by Aussie troops ?
so he was, or wasn’t, fighting the infidels ?
No dumb bastard ever won a war by going out and dying for his country. He won it by making some other dumb bastard die for his country
General George Smith Patton Jr.
My favourite quote of his.
Though no doubt it would trigger many lefties.