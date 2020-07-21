Success has many fathers. Failure has Gonski.

One has to be careful how one writes this. So some background first. From the Age, published in 2002:
Westfield Holdings’ chairman Frank Lowy has said it was Gonski’s idea in 1986 to form a new capital-raising and investment vehicle, Westfield Capital Corporation, and Gonski became its managing director. WCC had stakes in ACI, Coles Myer, Bridge Oil and Northern Star, owner of the Ten Network.
Ten proved to be a disaster, leading to the wipe-out of WCC that lost $303 million in 1988-89. WCC’s foray into TV was damaging for Lowy’s reputation. He admitted it was the biggest mistake in Westfield’s 30-year history.
From the Australian, last week:
UNSW tried to wring more out of the international student boom than any other university, making the biggest play for international students in the last few years than any other in the Group of Eight.
…
So it is not surprising that with COVID-19 travel bans now devastating the international student business, UNSW is projecting the biggest job cuts so far of any Australian university.
…
The push by UNSW to join the global elite research institutions is a dream beyond reach.
And who would be the Chairman of UNSW you ask? Check here.
The UNSW Council, by unanimous decision, has reappointed Mr David Gonski AC as Chancellor of UNSW Sydney for another four-year term.
As one of Australia’s most prominent business leaders and philanthropists, Mr Gonski has been a formidable advocate for education, the University and its mission. Since first being elected Chancellor in 2005, he has been instrumental in planning and governance and has contributed enormously to UNSW’s strategic objectives.
Everything he touches becomes a disaster….the Gonski Educational Excellence review.
Another of Donald Horne’s second raters who’s done well off the back of the lucky country.
He’s Australia’s own Chauncey Gardiner.
From Wiki
In 2008, The Sydney Morning Herald described Gonski as “one of the country’s best-connected businessmen” and dubbed him “Mr Networks” for being “arguably Sydney’s most networked man”.[1][2] A profile in 2010 by Australian author and Herald columnist Malcolm Knox said that Gonski is “a quiet man, in some ways invisible, and cleaves to the shadows. If he were to draw a self-portrait, Gonski would get more use out of an eraser than a pencil.”[3][4]
Gonski’s business background is extensive and it is estimated that he sits on more than 40 boards.[3]
You trust them with your money ,then look away and its goneski ,completely goneski .
So who would trust a man with a name like that? You turn your back and hes gonski?
In Management terms, that is what is called: “The Nietrom Principle”:
“When you are on a bad thing, Stick to it!”
(N.B. “Neitrom” is “Mortein”, spelled backwards – despite thousands and thousands of gallons of the product sprayed on “Louie the Fly” and his pals in T.V. adverts over the years, he was still as fit as a fiddle at over 60 years old, when last seen.)
Yet another unflushable turd blighting public life in this stupid, stupid country.
And chair of ANZ, nothing to be proud of there either….
His only educational “success” was Gonski 1.0 which was an easy win because all it involved was spending more money on schools. Gonski 2.0 was a complete disaster as it attempted to replace the national curriculum (which isn’t very good) with a bunch of content-free “learning progressions” based purely on skill descriptors, against which each teacher would have to offer personalised learning plans for every student in the room.
Gonski was lucky that this terrible proposal was allowed to die quietly because it would have destroyed the teaching profession if adopted and sent us into a PISA tailspin.
(Unfortunately our politicians haven’t had quite enough of it yet as the NSW curriculum review seems to be going in a similar direction)
Gonski was lucky that this terrible proposal was allowed to die quietly because it would have destroyed the teaching profession if adopted and sent us into a PISA tailspin.
We don’t need Gonski for that
‘Alarm bells’: Australian students record worst result in global tests
Indeed, we have been doing a tremendous job of falling down the PISA rankings. What was it Numbers used to say? “Australian maths teaching is outstanding and better than ever!” lol
UNSW lost the plot when it got into arts, law and economics.
Fisky #3519967, posted on July 21, 2020, at 11:47 am
I’m glad you put “success” in quotes, Fisky, because you illustrate one of the essential problems of governments – they assume that spending more money equates to better “success”: an assumption yet to be proved in practice.
However, I take issue with your proposition that Gonski’s plan would have “destroyed the teaching profession”. Sadly, that demolition has already occurred Romen Empire style – from within. It barely deserves the moniker “profession” these days.