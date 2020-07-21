Success has many fathers. Failure has Gonski.

UNSW tried to wring more out of the international student boom than any other university, making the biggest play for international students in the last few years than any other in the Group of Eight.

…

So it is not surprising that with COVID-19 travel bans now devastating the international student business, UNSW is projecting the biggest job cuts so far of any Australian university.

…

The push by UNSW to join the global elite research institutions is a dream beyond reach.