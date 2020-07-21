The lie of Australia’s years of economic growth

There is an oft repeated lie that Australia has avoided recession for 29 years … until Coronavirus hit.

This lie has been debunked by the GPD per capita analysis that has been done by others. But here is another view.

This is a chart of the RBA’s assets from the early 2000. This chart comes from a speech the RBA governor is giving as TAFKAS types this post.

What is the RBA’s balance sheet? It shows the assets and liabilities of the RBA. The main liabilities are money/currency on issue. The main assets are gold, foreign currency and other investments.

What can be seen is the significant increase in assets around 2007/8 around the time of the global financial crisis. This was the monetary stimulus which was done by buying various financial assets, mainly bonds.

How does the RBA generate resources to purchase these assets? It creates them from thin air. It essentially prints the money although given the dematerialised nation of our financial markets, there is no printing press.

As can be seen, this stimulus was slowly wound back after the GFC but then it started markedly ratcheting up again around 2014. To levels well above GFC levels.

It stayed still for a while, still above GFC levels, until the RBA again intervened due to Corona to even more record levels.

Now the RBA did not just buy government bonds. It has even been buying corporate bonds. An unheard of intervention.

Australia’s economy has been sluggish for quite a while and was likely a consequence of the wash through of Rudd-and-Swan-anomics (thanks Sir Ken) and immigration policies.

The added and thick layer of regulation also, particularly since the GFC has also been a significant handbrake on Australia’s economy.

Notably, in his 30 odd minute speech, RBA Governor made not one mention of regulatory and bureaucratic reform. To his hammer, the only nails are fiscal and monetary policy.