Liberty Quote
Conflicts throughout history become serial when an enemy is not utterly defeated and is not forced to submit to the political conditions of the victor.— Victor Hanson
-
Recent Comments
- Mak Siccar on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- max on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on What does US$2 trillion get you
- John A on By the way, who is the Chairman of ANZ bank?
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- AC on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- Sinclair Davidson on Coming soon to all good book sellers
- John A on Success has many fathers. Failure has Gonski.
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Sinclair Davidson on Coming soon to all good book sellers
- miltonf on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Exit Stage Right on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- Fisky on Why do Victorians keep voting for Daniel Andrews?
- Legalise Sedition on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Fred on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- cuckoo on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- Bela Bartok on Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- Gab on Coming soon to all good book sellers
- Slim Cognito on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Rex Anger on Coming soon to all good book sellers
- Gab on Coming soon to all good book sellers
- Rex Anger on Christians under siege throughout the world
- Infidel Tiger King on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Herodotus on We are all windfarmers now!
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Tim Neilson on Christians under siege throughout the world
- EllenG on “I have unfettered legal power”
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
- By the way, who is the Chairman of ANZ bank?
- What does US$2 trillion get you
- Success has many fathers. Failure has Gonski.
- Coming soon to all good book sellers
- We are all windfarmers now!
- Ghislaine Maxwell is entitled to the presumption of innocence
- 75 years after WWII, German states refuse to defend themselves
- How do Democrats get a single vote?
- Hong Kong Phooey
- What a time to be alive
- Why do Victorians keep voting for Daniel Andrews?
- The Business Council maintains its crusade for higher electricity prices
- Another Labor Split on climate and energy?
- “I have unfettered legal power”
- Only when the culprits aren’t 10,000 left-wing “protesters”
- “A Terrible Price”
- Christians under siege throughout the world
- Explaining what is wrong with Magic Money Theory [MMT]
- Compound idiocy
- Is this the worst journalism you have ever read?
- Open Forum: July 18, 2020
- Meet the “Hi, Alan” guy’s American cousin
- Here Comes The Chide
- David Bidstrup. Some more about “Can you see it?”
- Self-interested inconsistencies at the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit
- Q for Cats
- It’s a horror story so far
- Defund the ABC
- The Truth and The Silliness
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
I claim this new thread in the name of Her Majesty the Queen of Australia.
Surprising, at least to me, to learn that while the useless Covid Safe app cost about $2 million to develop, they’ve spent upwards of $60 million advertising the damned thing.
A woman in her 100’s died overnight in Victoria of the Wuhan virus.
Taken too soon. When will this inhumanity end?
Made the team.
All that training paid off.
Furst, not first.
Afternoon all
Vegans: Milk is cow rape.
India: SHOW BOBS!
Top eleventy!