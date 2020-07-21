Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020

Posted on 12:30 pm, July 21, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
8 Responses to Tuesday Forum: July 21, 2020

  1. Bela Bartok
    #3520024, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I claim this new thread in the name of Her Majesty the Queen of Australia.

  2. cuckoo
    #3520025, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Surprising, at least to me, to learn that while the useless Covid Safe app cost about $2 million to develop, they’ve spent upwards of $60 million advertising the damned thing.

  3. Fred
    #3520026, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    A woman in her 100’s died overnight in Victoria of the Wuhan virus.

    Taken too soon. When will this inhumanity end?

  4. Exit Stage Right
    #3520029, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Made the team.
    All that training paid off.

  7. Legalise Sedition
    #3520039, posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Vegans: Milk is cow rape.

    India: SHOW BOBS!

