What does US$2 trillion get you

Biden Announces $2 Trillion Climate Plan – Joe Biden’s plan connects tackling climate change with the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, while also addressing racism. The proposal drew praise from his onetime critics.
The classic 3 legged bar stool – climate, jobs and racism. And at a bargain basement price of US$2 trillion. Who would have thought it.
Implement socialism. Destroy industry thus eliminating emissions. Make everyone so poor that they care more about sourcing food than racism.
Brilliant. Just brilliant.
And pay attention Mr Albanese:
Mr. Biden’s plan outlines specific and aggressive targets, including achieving an emissions-free power sector by 2035 and upgrading four million buildings over four years to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency.
He’s gazumped you. Emissions free power by 2035. About 25 years after Mr Biden starts demonstrating his mental decline.
But it only gets better:
He (Biden) also pressed the need to link environmental advocacy to racial justice, describing pollution and other toxic harms that disproportionately affect communities of color. His plan calls for establishing an office of environmental and climate justice at the Justice Department and developing a broad set of tools to address how “environmental policy decisions of the past have failed communities of color.”
Yes. Exactly what is required to create more jobs. More regulator jobs.
describing pollution and other toxic harms that disproportionately affect communities of color.
They are called cities.
You live in the city you get more pollution
That evil old dead shit, that life time political parasite, wouldn’t have a clue how electricity is generated, nor would he care. Unfortunately advanced industrialized nations produce parasites like this who benefit and become wealthy from science and industry while making zero contribution.
Have you noticed that every leftist crusade has this as its end point:
‘Make everyone so poor that they care more about sourcing food than [current crusade].’
With such a commonality of outcome, it is surely the key objective.
Prosperity is the main prophylactic against those who want control of others.
Will that include an emissions free Military?
Yes the push to impoverish Australia suggests that. In my mind the starting point was Hawke stopping the Franklin dam in 1983. No more jobs n growth for Joe Citizen.
The assault on the electricity generation in the 21st century is a more extreme example. Cut tariffs, make electricity unreliable and expensive- no more well paying blue collar jobs. Economic rationalism or the environment- both smokescreens to impoverish Australians (unless you are Julie Bishop).
“describing pollution and other toxic harms that disproportionately affect communities of color.”
Maybe if proud persons of color lit a few less fires?
Not forgetting that our Prime Minister of The Australian Public Service Government of Australia ™ has recently had the temerity to talk about reducing so called green tape.
Luckily those in the know recognise it as just spin to fool the deplorable component of the electorate because they don’t matter and nothing is going to change anyway.