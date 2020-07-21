What does US$2 trillion get you

From the New York Times:

Biden Announces $2 Trillion Climate Plan – Joe Biden’s plan connects tackling climate change with the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, while also addressing racism. The proposal drew praise from his onetime critics.

The classic 3 legged bar stool – climate, jobs and racism. And at a bargain basement price of US$2 trillion. Who would have thought it.

Implement socialism. Destroy industry thus eliminating emissions. Make everyone so poor that they care more about sourcing food than racism.

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

And pay attention Mr Albanese:

Mr. Biden’s plan outlines specific and aggressive targets, including achieving an emissions-free power sector by 2035 and upgrading four million buildings over four years to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency.

He’s gazumped you. Emissions free power by 2035. About 25 years after Mr Biden starts demonstrating his mental decline.

But it only gets better:

He (Biden) also pressed the need to link environmental advocacy to racial justice, describing pollution and other toxic harms that disproportionately affect communities of color. His plan calls for establishing an office of environmental and climate justice at the Justice Department and developing a broad set of tools to address how “environmental policy decisions of the past have failed communities of color.”

Yes. Exactly what is required to create more jobs. More regulator jobs.