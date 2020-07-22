ABC deliberately hides political affiliation of SAS critic

I reported yesterday on the ABC’s latest round of gullible interviews with dumbfounded Afghan men who swear that neither they nor their villages had any links to the Taliban, notwithstanding the allegedly unlawful use of force visited upon the latter by Australian commandos. I say men advisedly because the women mentioned in passing by the ABC – the claimed witnesses – were forbidden to speak for themselves. Presumably they’d be beaten or killed by their non-extremist clansmen if they did. Two male knuckleheads – manfully cowering in a well during the reported incident – spoke for them and bungled the details.

‘Revelations’ about the SAS in Afghanistan always come in batches. The ABC’s agenda is to destroy the fighting ethos of the special forces and gin up a Pell-style Kangaroo Court prosecution of the accused men (who cannot defend themselves and are never defended by the hen-pecked desk Rambos of the ADF). The claim today is that “Australian special forces soldiers photographed and filmed themselves posing with a Confederate flag while on operations in Afghanistan.” Stifle that yawn. Google shows several American outfits posing with the same flag on operation in Afghanistan. My best guess is the one causing today’s contrived conniptions was retrieved by the Australians during the operation in question. Nothing more to it than that. To heighten the outrage and freshen up the news angle, however, the ABC turned to an expert:

A former senior US army officer who did two combat tours of Afghanistan described the images as outrageous, saying the Confederate flag is a symbol of racism and slavery. “I served in Uruzgan Province with Australian forces in 2012,” said Hal Johnston, a former lieutenant-colonel with the US 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “This flag … is a symbol that should not have been displayed by any unit. “It’s been displayed by the Ku Klux Klan, by racist organisations, American Nazis have used it. “I’m stunned that an Australian special forces unit was displaying [it]…”



It aroused my suspicions that an obscure retired American officer would be on speed-dial to comment on such trivia. Turns out the ABC failed to inform its readers that Hal Johnson is a Democrat prosecutor, motor mouth and habitual office-seeker in Vigo County, Indiana. As such, the only man in this story with any kind of political connection to the Confederacy and its ‘racist’ flag is the national broadcaster’s own hand-picked scold.