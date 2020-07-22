JCU v Ridd

TLDR: Peter Ridd has lost on appeal.

So we should all know the story of Peter Ridd – fired from JCU for serious academic misconduct after exposing alleging dodgy climate science behind claims being made about the great barrier reef.

We covered the original judgement here.

JCU appealed the judgement and the federal court upheld the appeal basically arguing that the original judge had put too much emphasis on the Enterprise Agreement and that universities as employers have the right to manage their employees.

That interpretation is going to annoy a lot of people but it does seem sensible.

Ridd’s problem, I think, is set out here:

86 It may be observed that many of these standards are couched in vague and imprecise language. They do not readily provide clear guidance to staff as to whether particular conduct might breach the obligations outlined in the Code of Conduct so as to amount to misconduct, or indeed serious misconduct. Reasonable minds may differ about whether particular conduct in fact breaches the obligations on any given occasion. This is an unfortunate consequence of the drafting, particularly given the very serious consequences that may flow from a decision by JCU that conduct has breached the standards. However, as has already been emphasised, Professor Ridd did not challenge the conclusions reached by JCU that his conduct breached the standards of behaviour required by the Code of Conduct. 87 The obligation of staff, including Professor Ridd, to comply with the Code of Conduct is enshrined in the Enterprise Agreement (and in his employment relationship with JCU, as contemplated by the PSEA) and the consequences of breach are prescribed by the Enterprise Agreement.

The court says at several places that the documents are poorly drafted – a bit of a backhander to JCUs legal team.

There is one bit that I do think needs emphasising:

From the establishment of the first university in Australia in 1850, the University of Sydney, a professor could expect to be offered tenure of office during good behaviour, subject only to becoming incapacitated for performing the duties of his office, attaining the age of 60, or misconduct. Lecturers had no such tenure and their positions were terminable on six months’ notice. The first award covering all universities was the Australian Universities Academic Staff (Conditions of Employment) Award 1988. It defined academic duties, including obligations to teach and research, introduced a standardised dismissal procedure, and defined misconduct. There was no reference to “academic freedom” and, perhaps more significantly, the word “tenure” was not used. Rather, academics of all levels were to be offered “continuing appointments” subject to probationary periods. Gradually, specific references to the appointment of professorial staff disappeared from university statutes.

The court is saying something that I have been telling anyone and everyone who would listen – and many who did not. Australian academics do not have tenure as that term is generally understood. Australian academics are often simply continuing appointments as are many employees in Australia. So this notion that academics are somehow privileged in the labour market is simply not correct.