Lockdown is theatre designed to normalise blaming the public

Posted on 8:05 pm, July 22, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Freedom, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Lockdown is theatre designed to normalise blaming the public

  1. Squirrel
    #3521816, posted on July 22, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Long before we’d ever heard of “Covid” wu-flu, kung-flu, “the virus” or whatever people want to call it, “lockdown” was one of the absolute favourite words of the media – on any day, but particularly a slow news day, reports that a school, shopping centre, workplace or whatever had gone into lockdown because of a “mysterious package”, gas leak, threat from a nutjob etc. was a dream come true and would be top story with blazing “BREAKING NEWS” banners across the screen.

    Amongst others, the media are loving large-scale lockdowns, and salivating at the prospect of more – and we do know how our elected officials (and too many of our unelected officials) like to play footsies with the media, don’t we.

  2. Legalise Sedition
    #3521886, posted on July 22, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Phew lads,

    We can go back outside now!

    We can also have civil liberties again as well.

  3. Robber Baron
    #3521889, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    We must remind politicians there will be payback.

  4. miltonf
    #3521908, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Sick of hearing that word along with other other new buzz words.

  5. miltonf
    #3521911, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Speaking of blaming the public, Hunt seems to big on giving us lectures and berating us. Not much to recommend him- total insider.

    Hunt was born in Melbourne.[2] He was one of five sons born to Alan Hunt, who was a Liberal state government minister in the 1970s and 1980s.[3] He attended the Peninsula School,[2] and went on to Melbourne Law School where he won a prize for a final-year thesis he co-authored, titled A Tax to Make the Polluter Pay.[4] Hunt was an associate to the Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia in 1992, and subsequently attended Yale University as a Fulbright Scholar, where he obtained a Master of Arts in International Relations.[2]

    Beginning in 1994, Hunt served as a senior adviser to Alexander Downer, during both his periods as Leader of the Opposition (1994 to 1995) and Minister for Foreign Affairs (1995 to 1998). He then worked for McKinsey & Company from 1999 to 2001, and was also Director of Strategy at the World Economic Forum in Geneva from 2000 to 2001.[

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.