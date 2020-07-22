Non-hysterical journalist officially declared “controversial”

Posted on 8:56 am, July 22, 2020 by currencylad

People drowned at sea while the Rudd and Gillard governments refused to lock down our borders: 1200.
Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland alone): 204+.
People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide: 130+
Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health: 191.
Coronavirus deaths in Australia: 126.

This entry was posted in civil society, COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Non-hysterical journalist officially declared “controversial”

  1. Alex
    #3520957, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Pardon my language but unlike most MSM commentators Adam does not have his head up his arse looking for the alleged bug.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3520960, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Any journalist to the right of Lenin is regarded as “controversial”.
    That’s because most MSM journalists aren’t to the right of Lenin.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3520977, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Controversial does not mean a point of view that invites renewed discussion and re-examination.

    It means saying something forbidden – particularly because it might be right.

  6. H B Bear
    #3521003, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Relax, it’s just Teh Worst Australian. The average dunny door would have a larger readership than this.

  7. Angus Black
    #3521008, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:40 am

    @bemused

    This matches closely the CDC figures for the USA. Basically around 20% radio-vascular system, around 20% cancer of one firm or another, a good chunk of deaths due to “stroke”…Then the “little fish”

    …and an (uncounted as deaths) 20% who die due to being aborted (just slightly more damaging than alcohol during pregnancy, eh?)

    No one talks about the numbers in this way – though the CDC compiles official stats in the US (though the usual suspect States – inc California, DC – now refuse to provide their figures…why am I surprised?) – but around 20% of all deaths in the West (1.2 million per annum in the US alone) represent abortions.

    And this is, apparently, a characteristic of a civilised society.

    It’s not as though no one knows what causes pregnancy – it’s not as though it requires much effort to avoid unwanted pregnancy – carelessness on this sort of scale strikes me as indicative of extreme societal decay.

  8. notafan
    #3521020, posted on July 22, 2020 at 9:51 am

    He’s right.

    Everyone knows it.

  9. a happy little debunker
    #3521035, posted on July 22, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Got phone polled over Covid 19 on Monday night.
    I like to do these because the questions tell me much about the people wanting the polls.

    The last question was along the lines of – ‘What number of infected people would make you want the Government to reintroduce and enforce a lockdown?’
    My answer was ‘If I am allowed to manage my own risk – then there is no amount of infection that would make me want the government to enforce a lockdown.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.