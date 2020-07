Non-hysterical journalist officially declared “controversial”

•

•

•

•

•

People drowned at sea while the Rudd and Gillard governments refused to lock down our borders: 1200 Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland): 204 +.People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide: 130 Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health: 191 Coronavirus deaths in Australia: 126