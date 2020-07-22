Non-hysterical journalist officially declared “controversial”

Controversial COVID-19 commentator Adam Creighton slams Australia’s virus response as ‘disproportionate’ 😱 #omghttps://t.co/Hcg1s8jYBs
— Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) July 21, 2020
• People drowned at sea while the Rudd and Gillard governments refused to lock down our borders: 1200.
• Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland alone): 204+.
• People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide: 130+
• Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health: 191.
• Coronavirus deaths in Australia: 126.
• Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland alone): 204+.
• People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide: 130+
• Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health: 191.
• Coronavirus deaths in Australia: 126.
Pardon my language but unlike most MSM commentators Adam does not have his head up his arse looking for the alleged bug.
Any journalist to the right of Lenin is regarded as “controversial”.
That’s because most MSM journalists aren’t to the right of Lenin.
Makes for interesting reading if curious about causes of death in Australia: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/[email protected]/Lookup/by%20Subject/3303.0~2018~Main%20Features~Australia%27s%20leading%20causes%20of%20death,%202018~1
Controversial does not mean a point of view that invites renewed discussion and re-examination.
It means saying something forbidden – particularly because it might be right.
Yes, problematic.
Relax, it’s just Teh Worst Australian. The average dunny door would have a larger readership than this.
@bemused
This matches closely the CDC figures for the USA. Basically around 20% radio-vascular system, around 20% cancer of one firm or another, a good chunk of deaths due to “stroke”…Then the “little fish”
…and an (uncounted as deaths) 20% who die due to being aborted (just slightly more damaging than alcohol during pregnancy, eh?)
No one talks about the numbers in this way – though the CDC compiles official stats in the US (though the usual suspect States – inc California, DC – now refuse to provide their figures…why am I surprised?) – but around 20% of all deaths in the West (1.2 million per annum in the US alone) represent abortions.
And this is, apparently, a characteristic of a civilised society.
It’s not as though no one knows what causes pregnancy – it’s not as though it requires much effort to avoid unwanted pregnancy – carelessness on this sort of scale strikes me as indicative of extreme societal decay.
He’s right.
Everyone knows it.
Got phone polled over Covid 19 on Monday night.
I like to do these because the questions tell me much about the people wanting the polls.
The last question was along the lines of – ‘What number of infected people would make you want the Government to reintroduce and enforce a lockdown?’
My answer was ‘If I am allowed to manage my own risk – then there is no amount of infection that would make me want the government to enforce a lockdown.’