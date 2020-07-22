They Like Big Bs and They Cannot Lie

NEW YORK (AP) — After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture, The Associated Press on Monday said it would not do the same for “white.”
The AP said white people, in general, have much less shared history and culture and don’t have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color…
Columbia Journalism Review, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, NBC News and Chicago Tribune are among the organizations that have recently said they would capitalize Black but have not done so for white.
“White doesn’t represent a shared culture and history in the way Black does,” The New York Times said on July 5 in explaining its decision.
Strange. True diversity is found only in the white diaspora but black people are all the same. OK.
MLK forgotten? Character not skin color.
AP has gone far left. When I see an AP headline I don’t read the story.
And anyway the headline is usually so woke it’s obvious.
Sharp-eyed readers of The Australian might have spotted that it has recently begun capitalising the word “indigenous” when it is a reference to Aboriginal Australians.
Next they’ll be saying all Black people look the same. I can see where we’re headed.
Are Red Indians Black? Are Indian Indians Black?
Spoke with my electrician yesterday while he was installing some new down lights for me. We agreed BLM really means black lamps matter. He couldn’t get me any black down lights so I had to go with white. Does that make me a racist or is the supplier racist? Or is the local population here racist because there is a lack of demand for black down lights?
Maybe they could address this at the next BLM protest and let me know.
We truly are living in the strangest timeline.
Also, fantastic post title. Gave me a chuckle.
In all fairness, until recently, black people were more likely to see their skin colour as an identifying trait than white people.
And the only reason ‘white’ has become more spoken of is to specify the villains – also done from the black perspective of race hustlers and identitarian activists.
“White doesn’t represent a shared culture and history in the way Black does.”
What do those of West African descent share with those of East African descent? No history of contact or interaction, or shared cultural practices. Different histories. The slave trade from West Africa was to the Americas (North and South) and the Caribbean. The slave trade from East Africa was to the Middle East. (The Muslim slave trade is conveniently forgotten).
The statement is profoundly racist. They share only skin colour! This was the nonsense of claims that Obama was the first ‘post-racial’ president. His father was East African, and his upbringing meant he shared nothing but skin colour with African Americans.
Let’s not forget the treatment of the South Asian diaspora by East African governments after independence. That dubious heritage is not shared by those from West African slaves.
ALPBC News today referred to Portland “anti-racism protesters”. They left weeks ago.