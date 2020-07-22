True here too

No doubt Cats have seen the news: Mark and Patricia McCloskey are being prosecuted for defending their property.

As it turns out, even in the unlikely event of a jury conviction the Missouri governor will pardon them.

But what caught my eye was this line in the WSJ editorial:

… again we have a public official responsible for upholding law and order wink at a mob while treating law-abiding citizens as criminals.

This is becoming a problem. I think a lot of people don’t realise there are trade-offs that occur at two margins.

People do not want to see police murdering individuals in the street. Simultaneously, however, people also do not want to see mob violence. It is not hard: civil society constrains both lawless violence and mob violence.