True here too

Posted on 5:42 pm, July 22, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

No doubt Cats have seen the news: Mark and Patricia McCloskey  are being prosecuted for defending their property.

As it turns out, even in the unlikely event of a jury conviction the Missouri governor will pardon them.

But what caught my eye was this line in the WSJ editorial:

… again we have a public official responsible for upholding law and order wink at a mob while treating law-abiding citizens as criminals. 

This is becoming a problem. I think a lot of people don’t realise there are trade-offs that occur at two margins.

People do not want to see police murdering individuals in the street. Simultaneously, however, people also do not want to see mob violence. It is not hard: civil society constrains both lawless violence and mob violence.

3 Responses to True here too

  1. bemused
    #3521555, posted on July 22, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    When you read the history of the prosecutor, it’s easy to understand why she’s doing this.

  2. strayandrongo
    #3521558, posted on July 22, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Spot on Sync, also they are lawyers, so even if they are convicted and have senctences pardoned, they will lose their licence so will lose their livelyhood.

  3. strayandrongo
    #3521559, posted on July 22, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Bemused? Because she was appointed by Obama and Soros?

