NSW Police this afternoon sought a Supreme Court order – decision currently adjourned – to block a planned “Black Lives Matter” march in Sydney on Tuesday. But Commissioner Mick Fuller says police will fine those in attendance regardless of what the court says. Strange how much he and the protesters have in common when it comes to the rule of law. In what has become a skip blaze of lawlessness on all sides, the ABC is again quoting world famous “Victorian health authorities” to argue that a mass gathering of leftists cannot transmit COVID-19. If you’re wondering if the NSW Liberal Party is one goat in this rodeo worth backing, the answer is no – it isn’t. The Health Minister, like the Police Commissioner, is now above us all:
Let’s just get this COVID-19 under control right across our country and then it’s time to express our democratic rights.”
– Brad Hazzard admits that democracy is currently suspended
Turning to the pretext for Tuesday’s inevitable “protest,” two reports will suffice. For leaving out details above and beyond the call of leftist duty, Fairfax’s Michaela Whitbourn and news.com’s Natalie Wolfe richly deserve to be mentioned in this dispatch:
Whitbourn: Protest organiser Padraic Gibson is coordinating the rally on behalf of the family of David Dungay Jnr, a Dunghutti man who died in Long Bay Gaol in December 2015 after prison guards pinned him down when he refused to stop eating biscuits.
Wolfe: [F]or the family of David Dungay Jr, an Aboriginal Australian who died in December 2015 after six prison guards stormed his cell and piled on top of him, [the death of George Floyd] was another harrowing reminder that their son and brother was still waiting on justice.
Chronic diabetic Dungay registered four consecutive dangerously high blood-sugar counts on the day of his death and had to be restrained from eating the biscuits lest they kill him. He wasn’t executed for hogging the Iced Vo-Vos. Forcibly sedated for his own good, Dungay died of cardiac arrhythmia during the commotion. A tragic event that could have been avoided had the 26 year-old not been convicted and imprisoned for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated attempted rape and robbery in company (home invasion). Deputy State Coroner, Derek Lee, refused to accept submissions recommending manslaughter charges against the five officers involved. Dungay’s death is being used to prosecute a war against Australian society.
Another left heads I win tails you lose situation. If they had left him to eat his bickies he’d have gone in to a diabetic coma. They would have been found to have failed in a duty of care. But by trying to save this piece of human garbage from himself they are now accused of killing him. At what point will the grown ups refuse to play?
So sad to hear about Dungay dying like that. I feel a slow death screaming in agony for days. maybe bone cancer etc would have been justice for the type of lowlife he was.
I’m a bit skeptical whenever I hear someone use the argument … “Forced to kill him for his own good!”
That said, I accept how the prison guards end up in a no-win scenario given that they would be blamed even if they sat and did nothing … which suggests there are deeper problems. Let’s try out the same scenario in the world of private peace loving people: Suppose you had some family member who was down on their luck and you offer them somewhere to stay over sleeping on your couch. You know this family member is diabetic, and they find a bunch of sweets in your cupboard … you walk in and see your family member scoffing sweets and you say, “Hey careful there, think about your diabetes, I have to take those off you.”
Suppose they won’t give up the sweets. What do you do? It’s a serious question, are you going to fight for it, or call the cops, or sit and watch?
For arguments sake … possibly you decide to wrestle for the sweets, it gets heated, you suffer a punch or two, but you still want to wrestle for the sweets and then suddenly your relative cries out and dies on you. What would happen? What would you tell the cops? Would you get treated better or worse than those prison guards under the same situation?
My point is that government employees do get surprising leeway when it comes to being forced (forced I say!) to kill people … as compared with the rules that apply to everyone else.
Now, don’t think this means I approve of starting a big street riot over an issue that happened 5 years ago, and which most people don’t really care about all that much, especially when this protest just happens to be suddenly discovered at the worst possible time. I am presuming most of the protesters have their first love being Marxism and everything after that is finding reasons to stir up the issue with the hope of getting more Marxism. But regardless of that problem, we should be a little bit careful how much power government are giving themselves.