NSW Police this afternoon sought a Supreme Court order – decision currently adjourned – to block a planned “Black Lives Matter” march in Sydney on Tuesday. But Commissioner Mick Fuller says police will fine those in attendance regardless of what the court says. Strange how much he and the protesters have in common when it comes to the rule of law. In what has become a skip blaze of lawlessness on all sides, the ABC is again quoting world famous “Victorian health authorities” to argue that a mass gathering of leftists cannot transmit COVID-19. If you’re wondering if the NSW Liberal Party is one goat in this rodeo worth backing, the answer is no – it isn’t. The Health Minister, like the Police Commissioner, is now above us all:

Let’s just get this COVID-19 under control right across our country and then it’s time to express our democratic rights.” – Brad Hazzard admits that democracy is currently suspended



Turning to the pretext for Tuesday’s inevitable “protest,” two reports will suffice. For leaving out details above and beyond the call of leftist duty, Fairfax’s Michaela Whitbourn and news.com’s Natalie Wolfe richly deserve to be mentioned in this dispatch:

Whitbourn : Protest organiser Padraic Gibson is coordinating the rally on behalf of the family of David Dungay Jnr, a Dunghutti man who died in Long Bay Gaol in December 2015 after prison guards pinned him down when he refused to stop eating biscuits. Wolfe : [F]or the family of David Dungay Jr, an Aboriginal Australian who died in December 2015 after six prison guards stormed his cell and piled on top of him, [the death of George Floyd] was another harrowing reminder that their son and brother was still waiting on justice.



Chronic diabetic Dungay registered four consecutive dangerously high blood-sugar counts on the day of his death and had to be restrained from eating the biscuits lest they kill him. He wasn’t executed for hogging the Iced Vo-Vos. Forcibly sedated for his own good, Dungay died of cardiac arrhythmia during the commotion. A tragic event that could have been avoided had the 26 year-old not been convicted and imprisoned for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated attempted rape and robbery in company (home invasion). Deputy State Coroner, Derek Lee, refused to accept submissions recommending manslaughter charges against the five officers involved. Dungay’s death is being used to prosecute a war against Australian society.