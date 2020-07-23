David Budstrup guest post. Light blue touch paper and stand clear.

Thanks to everyone who read and commented on the post “Some thoughts on an Australia Republic”. I expected a robust response and was not disappointed.
Just for the record, I am 72 this year. I worked for 40+ years as a civil engineer both in Australia and several stints in PNG before it turned into the terminal basket case it is today. Most who know me reckon I am slightly to the right of Genghis Khan and they would be right.
My view on “governments” should be clear to those who read anything I write and that view is that over the past 50 years they have been uniformly piss-poor and I see the economic carnage wrought by both sides as some sort of grisly continuum that we are just expected to wear. I will not bore anyone with details but stuff like “green energy”, the NDIS, French submarines, Labor’s carbon tax, “Pink Batts” and useless school buildings and the current head-fuck about a virus that seems almost benign relative to some in the past but has resulted in economic and social carnage ++ are some examples. Another one in the paper today discusses compensation “the government”, i.e. us, will now pay for the live export debacle foisted on the cattle industry by the Gillard Labor government. It seems that the modus operandi is to find fresh walls to piss the money up against.
I subscribe to the view that “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” but also to the view that if it is it should be and our system of government is.
If we ever get to the point where we have serious discussions about letting go of the Royal anachronism and being fully “independent” that might be the time to implement some changes that could reduce the monumental cock-ups that we bear with resignation. This is the reason for the post; to put some ideas out there and see what the reaction is.
I found it interesting how many thought that we should just live with the current situation because any alternative would be worse. Some thought I am naïve and one person who does not need to hide behind a silly name said I am a “fellow traveller”. What a joke. He also thought I knew nothing of the “reasons” for “The Dismissal” but I can assure him I was there and I know why it happened. My all-time favourite political cartoon showed the main protagonist in bed with his wife who is saying “I want you to do to me what you are doing to the country, only slower”. Another gentleman took exception to my dig at the Church and thinks it shows “how much out of touch he is”. He also thinks that everything can be fixed by returning income taxing powers to the states.
My suggestion that there should be some criteria aimed at preventing dickheads from attaining public office garnered the puerile comment “OK Boomer”. Presumably he/she is quite happy to continue voting in a selection of intellectual dwarfs who alternate in having a go at ruining the place. He has probably never paid 21% interest rates on a home mortgage as many of us did in Mr Keating’s “Recession we had to have”.
I don’t think it is impossible to implement some system where the excesses of politicians are curbed and where there is another view canvassed before any government plunges us into economic and social chaos. To do it would need some cooperation and some willingness to compromise but it could be done, (hang on; a flock of pigs just flew over). One thing is for sure, anything put up by politicians and “interest groups” needs to be ignored. The Constitution would need to be modified to change the status of the GG and the record of successful referenda is small, thank goodness. The chances that I will see any meaningful change are less than those of the snowball but the country will continue to stay in an endless loop of governments run by either Liberal or Labor, where we lock ourselves up in the rubber-lined room with the loonies for whatever term we give them then surface to view the carnage before trying again. It’s nuts.
Thanks again to everyone for their interest and time spent replying.
The simplest and easiest way to improve Parliament would be to peg those involved wages to the poverty line.
90% of student/adviser/safe seat pollies gone in a flash.
110% tax on earnings made if you happen to get a job as an “adviser” to any company or “charity” you slung money/favors to as a pollie.
Political parties held liable for the deficit with members holding liability as well.
Remove the power of civil serpents to make laws and regulation. If its urgent then it must go through Parliament.
a few modest suggestions.
The most important reform would be to remove politics as a career. NO politician should serve more than eight years, or two full parliamentary terms. This would solve many ills, but both parties have a vested interest in their representatives staying where they are, which is why it will never be implemented.
Politicians are still out best worst hope.
The alternative is death by bureaucracy.
More death by bureaucracy I mean.
Don’t think that things can’t get any worst.
You say
“One thing is for sure, anything put up by politicians and “interest groups” needs to be ignored.”
But while that might be nice, the truth of the matter is that they won’t be.
So the effect of what you’re trying to do is to undermine the current system we have so that it can be replaced by something worse. I know that’s not what you think you’re doing and is certainly not your intention, but that is the effect of what you are doing.
On the other hand, it’s become abundantly clear that the political class have no intention of paying any attention to the constitution or laws when it doesn’t suit them, so perhaps it doesn’t matter anyway.
Want to know my secret for better government. Its not about restructuring government and becoming a republic – which will only give them yet more power (yes I am one who believes that a republic will make things worse), nor is it about selecting better people to be politicians. The truth is politicians are flawed because humans are flawed. And the truth is politics attracts too many of the wrong kind of people – the kinds who want power for power’s sake or because they have an ideology they want to impose. The kind who are not there to represent their electorate but who are there in many cases to avoid representing their electorate because they think are a bunch of bunnies who they can fool. And guess what often they are right. Perhaps this is inevitable which means changing the structure of government will not change anything.
Surely a better solution is to recognize that governments are flawed and instead deal with it by building better mechanisms for accountability and forcing the government to accept responsibility for its own failures. It used to be that when a Government Minister made a significant mistake he or she was made to resign as Minister. Now days both sides spend all their time trying to avoid accepting responsibility and too often they are allowed to get away with it. I am old enough to recall that 20 -30 years ago a lot of emphasis was being placed on improving systems within governments to make them function better and serve the actual needs of the electorate. And not the trendy or assumed needs (the assumption ALWAYS being that MORE government is needed not less). For example having meaningful audit systems and parliamentary hearing systems that look carefully are what is happening with government policies. When was the last time anyone close to government showed the faintest interest in that stuff? Now its treated like a joke. No one cares, no one’s interested. Everyone is consumed by “woke” concerns and how to respond to them, everyone is too busy writing guidelines for employing more transgendered public servants and how many women occupy high office. As long as governments and public servants piss about with politically correct claptrap then meaningful change will not happen because no one is interested in the basics anymore. One thing I have been following in the USA are the efforts of an independently funded Judicial Watch which bills itself as “a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, which promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law.” I would like to see more of this kind of hard edged privately funded accountability which is able to use courts to force governments to be accountable here in Oz. And if that means new statutes to allow third parties like this to do so – then so be it.
Now there are some ideas for openers.