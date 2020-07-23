David Budstrup guest post. Light blue touch paper and stand clear.

Thanks to everyone who read and commented on the post “Some thoughts on an Australia Republic”. I expected a robust response and was not disappointed.

Just for the record, I am 72 this year. I worked for 40+ years as a civil engineer both in Australia and several stints in PNG before it turned into the terminal basket case it is today. Most who know me reckon I am slightly to the right of Genghis Khan and they would be right.

My view on “governments” should be clear to those who read anything I write and that view is that over the past 50 years they have been uniformly piss-poor and I see the economic carnage wrought by both sides as some sort of grisly continuum that we are just expected to wear. I will not bore anyone with details but stuff like “green energy”, the NDIS, French submarines, Labor’s carbon tax, “Pink Batts” and useless school buildings and the current head-fuck about a virus that seems almost benign relative to some in the past but has resulted in economic and social carnage ++ are some examples. Another one in the paper today discusses compensation “the government”, i.e. us, will now pay for the live export debacle foisted on the cattle industry by the Gillard Labor government. It seems that the modus operandi is to find fresh walls to piss the money up against.

I subscribe to the view that “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” but also to the view that if it is it should be and our system of government is.

If we ever get to the point where we have serious discussions about letting go of the Royal anachronism and being fully “independent” that might be the time to implement some changes that could reduce the monumental cock-ups that we bear with resignation. This is the reason for the post; to put some ideas out there and see what the reaction is.

I found it interesting how many thought that we should just live with the current situation because any alternative would be worse. Some thought I am naïve and one person who does not need to hide behind a silly name said I am a “fellow traveller”. What a joke. He also thought I knew nothing of the “reasons” for “The Dismissal” but I can assure him I was there and I know why it happened. My all-time favourite political cartoon showed the main protagonist in bed with his wife who is saying “I want you to do to me what you are doing to the country, only slower”. Another gentleman took exception to my dig at the Church and thinks it shows “how much out of touch he is”. He also thinks that everything can be fixed by returning income taxing powers to the states.

My suggestion that there should be some criteria aimed at preventing dickheads from attaining public office garnered the puerile comment “OK Boomer”. Presumably he/she is quite happy to continue voting in a selection of intellectual dwarfs who alternate in having a go at ruining the place. He has probably never paid 21% interest rates on a home mortgage as many of us did in Mr Keating’s “Recession we had to have”.

I don’t think it is impossible to implement some system where the excesses of politicians are curbed and where there is another view canvassed before any government plunges us into economic and social chaos. To do it would need some cooperation and some willingness to compromise but it could be done, (hang on; a flock of pigs just flew over). One thing is for sure, anything put up by politicians and “interest groups” needs to be ignored. The Constitution would need to be modified to change the status of the GG and the record of successful referenda is small, thank goodness. The chances that I will see any meaningful change are less than those of the snowball but the country will continue to stay in an endless loop of governments run by either Liberal or Labor, where we lock ourselves up in the rubber-lined room with the loonies for whatever term we give them then surface to view the carnage before trying again. It’s nuts.

Thanks again to everyone for their interest and time spent replying.