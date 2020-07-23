How to make the deaths of four geriatrics vaguely newsworthy

Journos will soon be going door to door like Marilyn Manson trying to shock people. Two points: 1) the public is tired of hysteria about this Attack of the Killer Tomatoes; and 2) the media are as invested in that hysteria as the politicians who obliterated the economy in a panic. Daniel Andrews seized on the outlier: “The Premier says the death of a man in his 50s shows coronavirus doesn’t just affect the elderly.” And breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Baldness doesn’t just affect men. And dumbness doesn’t just affect the blonde.

