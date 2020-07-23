How to make the deaths of four geriatrics vaguely newsworthy

Journos will soon be going door to door like Marilyn Manson trying to shock people. Two points: 1) the public is tired of hysteria about this Attack of the Killer Tomatoes; and 2) the media are as invested in that hysteria as the politicians who obliterated the economy in a panic. Daniel Andrews seized on the outlier: “The Premier says the death of a man in his 50s shows coronavirus doesn’t just affect the elderly.” And breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Baldness doesn’t just affect men. And dumbness doesn’t just affect the blonde.
Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution.— David Kemp
…Man in 50’s…
166KG, Diabetes, Heart Condition, Heavy Smoker and drinker – his idea of exercise is walking next door to the shop to buy fags and beer.
But dies of Covid FFS
Is there any info as to whether the man in his 50’s had any serious pre-existing medical conditions? The Hunchback seems to be implying that he was healthy but he doesn’t say so definitely, which makes me suspicious. I couldn’t find any other comment on that anywhere.
What a silly bunt
I’m not sure if the above is a true reflection of the individual who died, but anyone that has died due to the virus has almost universally had much more serious ailments that were, at most, exacerbated by the virus. And since when did 50 become ‘young’? That’s pretty close to the ‘OK Boomer’ age.
Any details of the almost certain underlying co-morbidities?
So how many Victorian Public Service Government ™ “employees” have contracted the Victorian CCP Health Department virus?
Andrews must be a particularly savage operator to reach the pinnacle of political mummery with absolutely no gift for playing the part in the least convincing way.
Like Caligula having other actors or chariot racers killed for showing him up so he could appear the most gifted thespian or unequalled chariot driver.
Always safe to double down when trying to duck dive that second wave
Andrews is no doubt lying by ommission
It’s fun that the ABC story says absolutely nothing about “the man in his 50’s” other than he was in his 50’s.
By Sherlockian induction you can easily figure out that there was something about the man that the ABC doesn’t want to mention. That is how the ABC works after all. They are subscribers to the Iowahawk model of covering stories: with a pillow, until they stop moving.
Had to turn off 3Aw after that Neil Mitchell twerp came on with his silly jingle. Have they got to Tom Elliot also? I fear the worst.
When you’re in the same camp as Pete Evans you know you’re onto a winner. Keep at it!
“I think it’s a hoax. I think this whole f…ing thing is a hoax,” he said.