Some COVID-19 economic statistics

The government put out an Economic and Fiscal Update today. In the table below I have collated some numbers from the EFU (today), the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) from December last year and the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook that was released immediately prior to the 2019 election.

The 2019-20 budget balance went from a small forecast surplus of $5 billion in December to a deficit of $85.8 billion now. That is a $96 billion turn around. Spending went up by $57 billion and receipts down by $33 billion. Receipts goes down again this year, spending up again. That’s understandable – COVID19 hit towards the end of the last financial year.

What worries me is that the government is forecasting a V-shaped recovery.

I hope they are right and I’m wrong. I doubt we’ll have a V-shaped recovery. I think the recovery is going to be slow and sluggish. I fear the economic crisis is still coming. Right now the economy is more or less shut down. The government spending is keeping it shut down and life support for businesses and employment during the shut down. Whether the economy actually starts up again when restrictions are lifted is an open question.

My RMIT University colleagues and I set out why we don’t think that a V-shaped recovery (or snap back) will occur and what should be done in our book Unfreeze: How to Create a High Growth Economy After the Pandemic.