‘BIDEN-20’: Convenient new virus strain seeks out the young

If you want this to be over, if you want to get to the other side of it … and be able to go and have a beer, or go and have a meal with a friend and be able to move around the community much more freely than you can now, you’ve got to follow the rules.” – Daniel Andrews



Nobody ever said young people couldn’t get coronavirus. Nobody said if cases increased, the number of young people who might struggle with the illness would not also increase (logically). Nobody would be surprised that young people are now more likely to contract (the mostly harmless) virus given that even in a state penitentiary, they’re still more likely than the old to be shopping, working, wandering. But today’s orchestrated propaganda campaign being run by the Victorian government – whose angle is that COVID-19 is suddenly a yoof monster – is political malarkey designed to justify the indefinite imprisonment of an entire population and give a morally deranged tyrant another cohort of citizens to blame.

Same same

Yesterday, the same ABC publicising today’s spin quoted the same officials on the mass gathering of leftists:

Victorian health authorities have repeatedly stated that they have been unable to find a direct link between Black Lives Matter protests and the state’s community transmission of COVID-19… When a similar protest went ahead in Sydney last month, there were no new cases of COVID-19.



So there you have it: young Victorians who go outside will die unless they’ve been vaccinated with Marxism.

Latest : 3 octogenarians and 3 nonogenarians in Victorian aged ‘care’ died overnight. RIP.