‘BIDEN-20’: Convenient new virus strain seeks out the young

If you want this to be over, if you want to get to the other side of it … and be able to go and have a beer, or go and have a meal with a friend and be able to move around the community much more freely than you can now, you’ve got to follow the rules.”
– Daniel Andrews
Nobody ever said young people couldn’t get coronavirus. Nobody said if cases increased, the number of young people who might struggle with the illness would not also increase (logically). Nobody would be surprised that young people are now more likely to contract (the mostly harmless) virus given that even in a state penitentiary, they’re still more likely than the old to be shopping, working, wandering. But today’s orchestrated propaganda campaign being run by the Victorian government – whose angle is that COVID-19 is suddenly a yoof monster – is political malarkey designed to justify the indefinite imprisonment of an entire population and give a morally deranged tyrant another cohort of citizens to blame.
Same same
Yesterday, the same ABC publicising today’s spin quoted the same officials on the mass gathering of leftists:
Victorian health authorities have repeatedly stated that they have been unable to find a direct link between Black Lives Matter protests and the state’s community transmission of COVID-19…
When a similar protest went ahead in Sydney last month, there were no new cases of COVID-19.
So there you have it: young Victorians who go outside will die unless they’ve been vaccinated with Marxism.
A non-expert view then.
Next we will have “hospital orderly pleads for obese fatties to stay home”. I’d have some sympathy for that view.
I suggested to a friend of mine who is a doctor (not directly engaged in virus suppression but with some involvement in that issue) that making 5 million Melburnians wear masks out of doors is basically a superstition.
He agreed. He admitted that the reason for the blanket (no pun intended) rule was that it’s easier for compliance purposes to have a total rule than to craft rules to apply only where they’re actually of benefit.
Most of the people on the videocon were ABC/Fairfax types who, even after the doctor’s comments, were still insisting that obeying the rule was morally right because it was for other people’s good. (Exactly what that “good” was, given the doctor’s comments, didn’t seem to be of any importance.)
Masks – doubleplusgood.
You could feel the messaging shifting yesterday, when Andrews suddenly came out with the flat-out lie that covid is now a fatal disease for young people. It just isn’t, and he’s stuck on stupid, with nowhere else to go. Like a gambler on a losing streak who starts betting money he just doesn’t have.
We don’t need an economy. We just need to outlaw colds.
The “Greater Good”, of course!
Repeat after me: “The Greater Good. Hrmph.”
“But today’s orchestrated propaganda campaign being run by the Victorian government – whose angle is that COVID-19 is suddenly a yoof monster – is political malarkey designed to justify the indefinite imprisonment of an entire population………..”
Didn’t we see this kind of thing 35 years ago with HIV – all designed back then, to take the heat off the gay community by convincing us that granny and her grandkid Sally were all the real targets of HIV?
Only difference is that today the motivation is the desire to convince us that those spreading the disease are families, working class mugs and those from the political right – not the leftists supporting BLM by holding mass protests (which everyone KNOWS can never have ANY adverse consequences).
Say I have a great idea – what Andrews needs is a bowling alley and a Grim Reaper. That will work.
Governments and health authorities so keen to deny any link between Black Lives Matter protests and the spread of the coronavirus, gets me to thinking that they desperately object to such links so much, that there must be some truth to it.
On the other hand, we’re supposed to believe an old lady sitting by herself in the park, or some guy fishing by himself in a tinny are a massive threat to all our health and lives, and are monstered by several police if caught!
Do the Black Lies Matter retards understand just what will happen to them if they ever get the revolution they are seeking?
The correlation between the so called black lives crap crowd and the union inspired breaking of hotel quarantine rules surely has nothing to do with the andrews gang ,does it ?
The andrews gang has no responsibility for nuffin does it ?
We didnt go into politics to take responsibility ,we joine it because its the best job we (could ever dream of .
Amazing. If you don’t like my rules, you’d better follow them.
The fathead still hasn’t realised that the only way for it to be over is for it to pass through the community. All his restrictions are only prolonging the agony and making it much much worse.
He has been looking in the wrong place from Day 1. It was always obvious that the only sensible thing to do was try to protect old and sick people from the virus, and let others go about their business. But Andrews has become the classic example of the Western politician who has done exactly the opposite, causing maximum possible disruption to society over the longest possible period by fussing like mad over everything that didn’t matter, while failing completely to protect those actually at serious risk.