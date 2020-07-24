… greatest challenge is a gargantuan government that destroys wealth as efficiently as the private economy creates it. “The most needed reforms are reforms of the bureaucracy, freeing companies from all sorts of constraints,”
Who said that? Giampaolo Galli, a professor at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome. He was not speaking about Australia. He was talking about Italy. He also said:
the country’s legal system is particularly slow, complex and arbitrary.
You’d think he was talking about Australia.
In 2018 (Italian) government revenue was 42% of GDP.
Only a few points less than Australia when you consider that Italy has its pension scheme within this number.
It’s interesting to see that Australia’s economy has similarities with one of the “sick men of Europe”.
Government spending should never be included in GDP calculations
Its the frog in saucepan effect over many years.
The result is zero resilience and flexibility to cope with any adverse circumstances.
29 years of “growth”, what’s could go wrong?
Growth in debt, red and green regulation and power prices.
Then when half a dozen things go seriously wrong all at once. Boom! (the wrong kind).
Still, a boom in house renovation and gardening but!
Public servants doing ok.
The public service in Dannograd got pay rises this week. What with working harder than they’ve ever worked before and all. At what point will the money to pay these tax recyclers disappear once small business, for years the engine room of our economy, has been completely extinguished by the insane WuFlu response?
They clearly have no freaking clue about where the money comes from. Or how to deal with uncertainty in a crisis despite increasing their busy work responses to magnitude enormous.*
* In their opinion only, of course
the left still holds that PM julia Gillard was a hige success because of the amount of legislation her government got though
so much red tape added, so many happy public servants and lefty scolds
One of the sources I used to use quite a bit when working in government in the field of economic development (Yeh, I know, there’s an oxymoron for you) was the material published by the World Economic Forum, which each year publishes its assessment of the economic competitiveness of various countries and regions. Of course getting politicians to pay any interest to it is tough but never the less, one does what one can. Of course the WEF has been partly overtaken by lefties like all institutions so places global warming as its greatest risk and worries itself about equality but leaving that aside its assessment of institutional factors in different countries’ competitiveness is usually instructive and useful.
For those who want to absorb themselves in the detail here is a link to the 2019 report http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_TheGlobalCompetitivenessReport2019.pdf (Page 66)
For those who want a quick overview of Australia’s current ranking on various competitiveness criteria go to page 67.
If you delve into the detail in the latter you will see that overall we rank around 16th in the list of economies assessed (down from 14th in the prior year). We usually hover in this region occasionally slipping especially when Labor is in power.
This gives an overview of how they assess competitiveness – which is largely based on microeconomic factors plus institutional factors and macro economic determinants. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/09/what-is-competitiveness/
We have politicians who work hard for the good of the electorate not their personal careers dont we?
We are a totally racist xenophobic country arent we?
We eliminated millions of aboriginals with smallpox blankets , didnt we ?
We destroyed an idyllic democratis peace loving republic when we \landed here, didnt we ?
We have a fully democratic bureaucracy thw cares for us ,dont we ?
We are copying America on a guilt trip ,arent we ?
TRUTH BEATS FACTS !