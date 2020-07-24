… greatest challenge is a gargantuan government that destroys wealth as efficiently as the private economy creates it. “The most needed reforms are reforms of the bureaucracy, freeing companies from all sorts of constraints,”

Who said that? Giampaolo Galli, a professor at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome. He was not speaking about Australia. He was talking about Italy. He also said:

the country’s legal system is particularly slow, complex and arbitrary.

You’d think he was talking about Australia.

In 2018 (Italian) government revenue was 42% of GDP.

Only a few points less than Australia when you consider that Italy has its pension scheme within this number.

It’s interesting to see that Australia’s economy has similarities with one of the “sick men of Europe”.