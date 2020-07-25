But the ABC’s concern-trolling ‘psychology lecturer’ hasn’t diagnosed any conditions for this white man:
But the ABC’s concern-trolling ‘psychology lecturer’ hasn’t diagnosed any conditions for this white man:
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The Keynesian story would lead one to expect a recovery to consist of workers returning to the jobs that they held prior to the recession. That is not what happened after the Great Depression. It is not what has happened in recent recessions in the U.S., particularly the one that ended in 2009.
Every ‘psychologist’ that I’ve ever met has had their own psychological issues, and in many cases seems to have led them into psychology. Thus, like the old adage of ‘If you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail’, they see problems in everyone and try to analyse everyone. That’s not to say Kanye doesn’t have issues, but but let’s not make an issue of it.
Ahhhh the ABC, they do love their academics. They also like to interview people from leafy inner suburbs and make out they are your typical strhgglinh Aussie.
Loads of people are diagnosed with bipolar, depression, ADHD, PTSD, anxiety. It makes you wonder how humans even survive.
This is just the Left trying to crush someone they feel may take some votes from the perverted Biden.
Democrat-spoiling anti-leftist Kanye West declared mentally ill
Of course he is mentally ill…………..He is black but has left the Democrat plantation. That’s a clear indication of mental instability if not outright insanity. And to make it worse he is a Republican who has been known to support arch enemy Trump. And to make it even worse still, he is a practicing Christian. Yep, it’s clear, he is mad as a cut snake!
But good old Joe………………..he is mentally vacuous, mostly addled, acquisitive to the point of being corrupt, a glove puppet for the radical left. Clearly a intellectual and moral giant who behaves just as a Democrat should. Joe’s our man declares our tame psychologist at the ABC.
Kayne isn’t even black because he ain’t votin’ for ‘Child-sniffer’ Biden
What an entitled piece of shit Bidet is and ‘Dr’ Jill too. ‘Dr’ Jill would fit in well in Canbra. Lotsa ‘doctors’ there too.