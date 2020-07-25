Ridd and the Australian Higher Education Industrial Association.

In the case of Peter Ridd the federal court basically ruled that academics are employees and employers can direct the behaviour of their employees. If employees refuse to comply they can be fired.

Glorious victory for employers and the wise employer would bank that victory and move on.

But no … the Australian Higher Education Industrial Association – never heard of these people before – placed an op-ed in the Australian. It is logically incoherent.

Consider the following statement:

Intellectual freedom rights are integral to the proper functioning of a university and are set out in the enterprise agreements of all Australian universities. It is a fundamental principle that academic freedom exists to allow academic staff to pursue critical and open inquiry, participate in public debate, and express opinions about issues and ideas related to their respective fields of confidence.

Contrast with:

Rather, his employment was terminated for serious misconduct. That misconduct involved repeated deliberate failings by Professor Ridd to comply with directions that he maintain confidentiality about internal disciplinary proceedings instituted in accordance with the university’s enterprise agreement.

So, um, why was Ridd being disciplined? Let’s go to the facts as the federal court saw them.

The pattern of conduct to which JCU referred in its decision to terminate Professor Ridd’s employment commenced on 16 December 2015 when Professor Ridd sent an email to a journalist suggesting that reports produced by GBRMPA and the ARC Centre of Excellence were unreliable. Professor Ridd stated in the email that those two organisations should “check their facts before they spin their story” and that if the organisations were asked about the issue, his “guess is that they will both wiggle and squirm because they actually know that these pictures are likely to be telling a misleading story – and they will smell a trap”.

Communicating with a journalist – suggesting that research results were unreliable. Given the whole replication crisis that we’re seeing, this is at least a public interest story (why doesn’t Ridd have whistle blower protection) and to quote the Australian Higher Education Industrial Association, “participat[ing] in public debate, and express opinions about issues and ideas”.

Following the publication of an essay in a book entitled Climate Change – The Facts 2017, Professor Ridd was invited to appear on the television show “Jones & Co” to participate in an interview with Alan Jones and Peta Credlin (the Sky Interview). This he did on 1 August 2017. Following the Sky Interview, a complaint was made by another professor at JCU to the effect that Professor Ridd was “trashing JCU’s relationship with ARC, GBRMPA and AIMS again”,

those organisations being the ones mentioned in the email the subject of the First Finding and referred to in the Sky Interview (the reference to “AIMS” is a reference to the Australian Institute of Marine Science).

Again – here Ridd was participating in “public debate, and express[ing] opinions about issues and ideas related to their respective fields of confidence”.

So here is the thing – I have a lot of sympathy for the view that employers can direct their employees. I also hold the view that employees should not bad mouth their employers in public. But it does seem to me that the argument that Ridd was not fired over academic freedom issues but rather narrow employment issues is a bit strained. * The Enterprise Agreement allows public debate – the Australian Higher Education Industrial Association tells us this – but management disallows public debate.

Question for lawyer types: Enterprise agreements are required under federal legislation, Codes of conduct are more or less written up by management and are required under state legislation. How is it that state government requirement can be used to over-ride a federal government requirement?

*Imagine standing over a bullet-riddled body saying, “He didn’t die from the bullets, it was the blood loss that killed him”.