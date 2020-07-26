It was 40 years ago today

Posted on 1:17 pm, July 26, 2020 by currencylad

Released in the US on this day in 1980, Back in Black remains the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

Not bad for a replacement singer who borrowed a mate’s car and a fiver from his dad to get to the audition.

