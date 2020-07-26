Who are the good guys here?

Posted on 9:52 pm, July 26, 2020 by Steve Kates

Let me give the final para The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists:

In the future, I believe this misbegotten episode regarding hydroxychloroquine will be studied by sociologists of medicine as a classic example of how extra-scientific factors overrode clear-cut medical evidence. But for now, reality demands a clear, scientific eye on the evidence and where it points. For the sake of high-risk patients, for the sake of our parents and grandparents, for the sake of the unemployed, for our economy and for our polity, especially those disproportionally affected, we must start treating immediately.

What do we have to lose, isn’t that right, Daniel? Sociologists are themselves overwhelmingly part of the problem so won’t study any of it. Nor will they study this:

2 Responses to Who are the good guys here?

  1. Rohan
    #3525265, posted on July 26, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    There is no attempt to restore law and order. This will end badly.

  2. Chris M
    #3525266, posted on July 26, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists

    Indeed Steve. Amazing that this isn’t a big deal in Australia, but then we have such pathetic media. If your relative died you aught not be too happy. Three months ago front line doctors treating the Wuhan patient across the USA came up with a very effective treatment protocol which included Hydroxycholoquine and three other medications; it conflicted with the CDC guidelines but it works. I’m convinced the govt here need a daily smattering of deaths to keep the fear bubbling along so the TGA keeps the necessary medication banned.

