Winners Are Grinners and ABC Losers Can Please Themselves

A diocese in Kentucky is looking into videos that show young men, possibly from its all-male high school, mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington.”
– Males, Catholics, Trump supporters and a minority victim. Oh my. For the notoriously bigoted, lazy and lunacy-laden ABC, the Covington Kids scandal was a dream. “US students surround and harass indigenous activist,” one photo caption reads. All of the story’s constituent elements were untrue. The boys were not “mocking” Indians and Omaha “elder” Nathan Phillips was not a Vietnam veteran but a left-wing bully of children and a pathological bullshit artist.
In related news, the national broadcaster’s anti-Pell roundsman Louise Milligan has a new book coming out in October called Witness about her heroic role in a “high-profile” child abuse case. The claims made by two of the best known of these “witnesses” were dismissed as rubbish even by Victoria’s legal fixers and the best-known of them all was a deranged perjurer whose inventions were unanimously binned by the High Court. By contrast: if a pay wall stopped you from reading this earlier, Cardinal George Pell’s account of his ordeal – a brief, readable essay rather than a 368-page excercise in face-saving – can now be read free at First Things. A truly remarkable testament to faith, forgiveness and unbowed courage, it is destined to live on in Christian letters and culture as a spiritual classic. His malicious accusers will all be forgotten.
Thanks C.L. I will read the essay as soon as I can, I need some spiritual revival at the moment. Speaking of Louse Milligan she will live in infamy – George Pell (7-0 vindication) is a scholarly holy man whose character and essence suffered a metaphorical gibetting by a baying mob. But by the grace of God his essence was rehabilitated and resuscitated with a total trouncing of his vicious, malevolent, under-educated foes.
Nathan Phillip’s military service consisted of three years in the United States Marine Corps, as a refrigeration technician – he never set foot outside of the United States, and was discharged for repeated A.W.O.L. offences.
Why haven’t the “Fact Check” cranks at the ABC amended this story to include the known facts as they emerged? Including the news today that Sandman has been awarded the first in a conga line of damages payouts.
Do the only “Fact Check” stories that challenge their world view? Or are they cowering under their desks because they might be in the cross-hairs too for that “face of evil” remark on morning TV?
They are soooo worth that 1.2billion pa.
Well summarised and said currencylad.