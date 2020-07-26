Winners Are Grinners and ABC Losers Can Please Themselves

A diocese in Kentucky is looking into videos that show young men, possibly from its all-male high school, mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington.” – Males, Catholics, Trump supporters and a minority victim. Oh my. For the notoriously bigoted, lazy and lunacy-laden ABC, the Covington Kids scandal was a dream. “US students surround and harass indigenous activist,” one photo caption reads. All of the story’s constituent elements were untrue. The boys were not “mocking” Indians and Omaha “elder” Nathan Phillips was not a Vietnam veteran but a left-wing bully of children and a pathological bullshit artist.



In related news, the national broadcaster’s anti-Pell roundsman Louise Milligan has a new book coming out in October called Witness about her heroic role in a “high-profile” child abuse case. The claims made by two of the best known of these “witnesses” were dismissed as rubbish even by Victoria’s legal fixers and the best-known of them all was a deranged perjurer whose inventions were unanimously binned by the High Court. By contrast: if a pay wall stopped you from reading this earlier, Cardinal George Pell’s account of his ordeal – a brief, readable essay rather than a 368-page excercise in face-saving – can now be read free at First Things. A truly remarkable testament to faith, forgiveness and unbowed courage, it is destined to live on in Christian letters and culture as a spiritual classic. His malicious accusers will all be forgotten.