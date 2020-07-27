An interview with Donald Trump on July 24

Posted on 2:12 pm, July 27, 2020

It’s longish but doesn’t seem like it once the interview begins. The President doesn’t seem worried about the election result, but you should be.

Anyone who lives in the United States and believes that Joe Biden is preferable to PDT is as politically ignorant as it is possible to be. And same for anyone who doesn’t live in the United States, unless you happen to be the president of China or Russia.

7 Responses to An interview with Donald Trump on July 24

  1. stackja
    #3525701, posted on July 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Never make MSM TV news.

  2. kingsley
    #3525710, posted on July 27, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    chief thing I liked about this interview is there were some different questions, as opposed to what the usual “journalist class” crew would have predictably and somewhat monotonously asked.

  3. bemused
    #3525721, posted on July 27, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Anyone who lives in the United States and believes that Joe Biden is preferable to PDT is as politically ignorant as it is possible to be.

    Biden is the preferred choice for many because of the Left’s visceral hatred for what Trump represents and so they’d vote for a sewer rat if that was the only other choice.

  4. Infidel Tiger King
    #3525726, posted on July 27, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    President and El Presidente.

    Great people.

    Dave Portnoy is better at the interviewing game than all the other suits combined. He asked interesting questions and allowed the answers to flow.

  5. Stanley
    #3525728, posted on July 27, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    What was Portnoy’s complaint?

  6. Roger
    #3525731, posted on July 27, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Susan Rice – Obama’s NSA – is reportedly the front runner to be Biden’s replacement…sorry, running mate.

  7. Rex Anger
    #3525742, posted on July 27, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    What was Portnoy’s complaint?

    Nothing a spot of teenage angst and some forelock (hoho) tugging couldn’t fix…

