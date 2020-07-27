An interview with Donald Trump on July 24

It’s longish but doesn’t seem like it once the interview begins. The President doesn’t seem worried about the election result, but you should be.
Anyone who lives in the United States and believes that Joe Biden is preferable to PDT is as politically ignorant as it is possible to be. And same for anyone who doesn’t live in the United States, unless you happen to be the president of China or Russia.
Never make MSM TV news.
chief thing I liked about this interview is there were some different questions, as opposed to what the usual “journalist class” crew would have predictably and somewhat monotonously asked.
Biden is the preferred choice for many because of the Left’s visceral hatred for what Trump represents and so they’d vote for a sewer rat if that was the only other choice.
President and El Presidente.
Great people.
Dave Portnoy is better at the interviewing game than all the other suits combined. He asked interesting questions and allowed the answers to flow.
What was Portnoy’s complaint?
Susan Rice – Obama’s NSA – is reportedly the front runner to be Biden’s replacement…sorry, running mate.
What was Portnoy’s complaint?
Nothing a spot of teenage angst and some forelock (hoho) tugging couldn’t fix…