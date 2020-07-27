Better Call Saul

Here is something interesting from Saul Eslake as reported in the Oz:
in the five years to the end of June last year, Victoria has imposed traffic fines on its citizens averaging $121 per head per annum.
The national average was $90 a head, which included $93 in the ACT, $89 in Queensland, $80 in Western Australia, $77 in NSW, $74 in South Australia, $67 in the Northern Territory and $38 in Tasmania.
and this:
COVID-19 fines from March to the end of May in Victoria were $90 per 100,000 people, compared with a national average of $38. This included $40 in Queensland, $20 in the Northern Territory, $16 in NSW, $15 in SA, $4 in WA and Tasmania nil.
How to stimulate an economy? Tax it to death. In a bi-partisan way of course.
Given that traffic fines are not progressive, let’s wait for the next time the chant of inequality gets sung in Victoria.
Democracy. Good and hard.
Fines per 100,000 people. What a meaningless measure. Like CO2 per capita.
Chairman Dan will make up for any losses with increased fines, taxes and any other form of theft that he can find.
Ah, good ol’ voluntary taxes. When you’re existing under anarcho-tyranny, they’re just the ticket.
You gotta pay for utopia some how!
Move.