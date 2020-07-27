Better Call Saul

Posted on 8:39 am, July 27, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Here is something interesting from Saul Eslake as reported in the Oz:

in the five years to the end of June last year, Victoria has imposed traffic fines on its citizens averaging $121 per head per annum.

The national average was $90 a head, which included $93 in the ACT, $89 in Queensland, $80 in Western Australia, $77 in NSW, $74 in South Australia, $67 in the Northern Territory and $38 in Tasmania.

and this:

COVID-19 fines from March to the end of May in Victoria were $90 per 100,000 people, compared with a national average of $38. This included $40 in Queensland, $20 in the Northern Territory, $16 in NSW, $15 in SA, $4 in WA and Tasmania nil.

How to stimulate an economy?  Tax it to death.  In a bi-partisan way of course.

Given that traffic fines are not progressive, let’s wait for the next time the chant of inequality gets sung in Victoria.

6 Responses to Better Call Saul

  1. H B Bear
    #3525404, posted on July 27, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Democracy. Good and hard.

  2. H B Bear
    #3525410, posted on July 27, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Fines per 100,000 people. What a meaningless measure. Like CO2 per capita.

  3. bemused
    #3525415, posted on July 27, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Chairman Dan will make up for any losses with increased fines, taxes and any other form of theft that he can find.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3525421, posted on July 27, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Ah, good ol’ voluntary taxes. When you’re existing under anarcho-tyranny, they’re just the ticket.

  5. Bronson
    #3525422, posted on July 27, 2020 at 9:07 am

    You gotta pay for utopia some how!

