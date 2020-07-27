Better Call Saul

Here is something interesting from Saul Eslake as reported in the Oz:

in the five years to the end of June last year, Victoria has imposed traffic fines on its citizens averaging $121 per head per annum. The national average was $90 a head, which included $93 in the ACT, $89 in Queensland, $80 in Western Australia, $77 in NSW, $74 in South Australia, $67 in the Northern Territory and $38 in Tasmania.

and this:

COVID-19 fines from March to the end of May in Victoria were $90 per 100,000 people, compared with a national average of $38. This included $40 in Queensland, $20 in the Northern Territory, $16 in NSW, $15 in SA, $4 in WA and Tasmania nil.

How to stimulate an economy? Tax it to death. In a bi-partisan way of course.

Given that traffic fines are not progressive, let’s wait for the next time the chant of inequality gets sung in Victoria.