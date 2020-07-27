Decline is a choice and it is A Time for Choosing

A nation’s decline is usually not a a matter of chance but a matter of choice. Or more specifically choices.

It is cumulative result of many decisions by many people over many periods. There is rarely a single person or a single event that can be pointed to. But once on the path of decline, it is not obvious until it is too late or very costly to course correct.

Guess what Australia. We are on that path and have been so for a while. What you are noticing is just a slowing of the fly wheel. Just wait until it stops.

Last week, at a National Press Club address, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said:

It is important to go to the supply side. Thatcher, Reagan, that’s an inspiration.

It is not obvious to whom Treasurer Frydenberg was referring, but it certainly was not Margaret Thatcher or Ronald Reagan. And as for the supply side, thank you Mr Treasurer, you and your government have supplied ample debt and regulations to sufficiently suffocate the Australia economy for several generations.

Worse. The Government, this Liberal National Government, has continued the path of outsourcing the writing and development of regulation to the regulators that commenced under the administration of John Howard and continued through every government since.

Consider what would happen if the police were empowered to write the criminal code. Consider what would happen if the medical bureaucrats were empowered to write the Covid regulations.

Most Australians get excited when it comes to discussions of energy policy. Put aside the means of generation of electricity for a moment, but all sides agree (at least) that the objective is to reduce the cost of energy. Why? Because it is a major cost to business and a major cost to households.

Yet when it comes to financial regulations that drive up the cost of capital, not a peep is heard. Regulations that increase the cost of borrowing and reduce the returns on savings are just accepted. These are the same drains on households and business as are high electricity prices. And in both cases, they are the result of deliberate government policies made with limited considerations of the cost of such policies.

Take for example the recent ASIC v Westpac wagyu and shiraz case one which TAFKAS has written previously. Consider these snippets from John Kehoe writing in the Australian Financial Review:

ASIC, taking counsel from the heads of the Reserve Bank and Treasury, decided over two meetings the economic uncertainty from an appeal to the High Court could outweigh the benefits of pursuing Westpac over its alleged responsible lending breaches.

Did not the fact that ASIC lost, not once, but twice give them pause? That it was the economic uncertainty and not the legal facts on the ground beggars belief. And that ASIC took RBA and Treasury advice before making its decision on whether to appeal again is unbelievable. Did not ASIC take RBA and Treasury advice before the FIRST case let alone the second case which was an unsuccessful appeal?

And how about this:

The implicit political pressure from the federal government not to risk a further slowdown in bank lending during the economic crisis must have weighed on the minds of ASIC’s leaders. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Frydenberg were relieved about the decision, though they were careful not to directly press the independent regulator.

Apart from the fact that ASIC is not an independent regulator, or at least independent of the government, why would the Treasurer and Prime Minister be relieved? Why did not they just direct ASIC on policy matters as is their power to do so? Perhaps they should have just relieved themselves over ASIC to start with.

And where is the relevant ASIC Minister, Senator Jane Hume? Implicit political pressure. Where was the explicit political pressure?

But for the cherry on top, Kehoe writes this in conclusion:

Frydenberg must now decide if a legislative fix is required, or if the judicial decision gives banks certainty and confidence to lend during the crisis. Let’s get this right. ASIC decided to not appeal to the High Court because it would cause economic uncertainty but the Treasurer may need to pass more laws because there may be economic uncertainty from not appealing to the High Court. Alexis De Tocqueville described an American is the Englishman left to himself. What would he describe the Australian as? The Italian with insufficient laws and regulations?