Democrat terrorist points AK-47 at motorist in Austin, Texas…

NEEDLESS to say, 28-year-old imbecile Garrett Foster is now dead. The driver has been released by Austin PD after informing them of his involvement and voluntarily making himself available for interview. Here is a still shot of Foster pointing his rifle into the car while play-acting the macho-man after the victim honked his horn at the violent thugs in the street. That was the last thing Foster ever did because the driver was a licenced and proficient gun-owner. Foster was interviewed street-side earlier and explained that he was carrying an AK-47 partly to intimidate the “pussies” on the other side of the ideological divide. Good call.

I don’t know if anyone has been keeping a toll of how many adults and children have been killed to honour the memory of violent criminal George Floyd. This is not hyperbole but a considered judgement: never before has such sickening violence and mayhem been unleashed on US citizens for the express purpose of terrorising them into voting out the incumbent President. A direct historical heir to the Ku Klux Klan, Black Lives Matter is the current terrorist wing of the Democrat Party. Everything it does – every killing, every molestation of a child’s innocence and every assault or assassination of a police officer or civilian – is fully endorsed by its leaders. The most senior of them is Joe Biden – the basement-ensconced cur whose revolting cowardice is now being called out even by Chris Wallace. Universally feted for giving Donald Trump a tough time two weeks ago, Wallace has praised the President for having the guts to be scrutinised. Biden yesterday refused to sit down with Wallace. There are few species of men Americans loathe more than an isolated-from-danger commander presiding over a bloodbath. For Biden, the enemy is reality and it’s closing in fast.