Greg Cravan throwing rocks

The outgoing VC of the Catholic Australian University stirs the pot this morning in the Australian. He starts by pointing out the very heart of the Peter Ridd case:
But it is just one instance of where the academic right to rabbit on rubs against a university’s right to run itself.
Management have the right – even the duty – to manage and academics have the right to speak out. So as always what happens in Australia when two rights clash the more restrictive right trumps the less restrictive right.
Unfortunately there is a solution to this problem:
Last year, Education Minister Dan Tehan commissioned former High Court chief justice Robert French to have a look at academic freedom. He did, and proposed a protective code. Tehan liked it, and told universities to implement it, or he would.
The French Code was not exactly a model of clear drafting, but its direction was plain.
Greg Craven is being polite here – the Robert French plan is poor. Underwhelming.
Here is the challenge:
This is where an academic writes something that could rile a major stakeholder: a sponsoring corporation, a government partner or — frankly — China. Vice- chancellors understandably, but not heroically, feel for their institutional wallet.
The second assault on academic freedom is more insidious because it is internal. An academic strikes trouble because he or she writes something counter to the accepted wisdom of their faculty or university as a whole.
… or the sector as a whole.
Last word:
… I think a legislative solution, in some form, will be necessary.
But the reality is that universities have the solution and their credibility in their own hands.
It’s the money. The GBR rivers of gold are JCU’s China.
How many universities have credibility?
JCU should have their certification rescinded and their Federal funding removed. Let them teach their propaganda on someone elses’ tab, not taxpayers.
Excellent article by Prof Craven. For serious academics, this is indeed a very important issue, as they should be able to provide public comment on matters within their field of expertise subject to the usual defamation laws etc. I don’t know but I suspect that in Peter Ridd’s case, he resorted to exposing the poor quality of research to the public only after such concerns were raised internally within the university and were ignored.
and people why Oz is going down the toilet at 100 mph. universities have already surrendered to left wing group think and the best we can come up with is some “legislative solution” – a solution which will be drafted/implemented by the very people who are silencing lone dissenting voices such as Ridd’s. FMD.
The thing is, rights don’t clash. That’s the whole point of rights.
There is absolutely no conflict between an academic saying whatever he wants and a university sacking him. There is no “academic freedom” issue here.
Contrary to popular belief, academic freedom, like free speech, or religious freedom, does not mean special privileges for a special interest group and forcing others to provide employment, platforms, etc. Rights are a freedom of action, not a “freedom of outcome” that someone has to be forced to provide for you.
Mainstream use of the term “rights” today seems to be the way socialists use it, which is the exact opposite of its intended meaning.
Those advocating “legislative solutions” are the ones actually advocating for violation of academic freedom, free speech, property and many other rights.
The Federal Government has the solution readily to hand. Stop funding those universities that don’t fully support academic freedom.
Immediately de-funding JCU would be good, pour encourager les autres.
It is indeed strange that Mediaeval English Parliaments wielded more control over supposed tyrannical monarchs through control of the purse than modern Parliaments do today over wayward institutions such as universities or the ABC.
Unis can be a business or a centre of learning. They can’t be both at the same time.
‘their credibility in their own hands.’
Was in their own hands. The chicken has flown the coop.
Not to mention woke corporate Australia.
Welcome to the new serfdom.