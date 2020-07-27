Greg Cravan throwing rocks

The outgoing VC of the Catholic Australian University stirs the pot this morning in the Australian. He starts by pointing out the very heart of the Peter Ridd case:

But it is just one instance of where the academic right to ­rabbit on rubs against a university’s right to run itself.

Management have the right – even the duty – to manage and academics have the right to speak out. So as always what happens in Australia when two rights clash the more restrictive right trumps the less restrictive right.

Unfortunately there is a solution to this problem:

Last year, Education Minister Dan Tehan commissioned former High Court chief justice Robert French to have a look at academic freedom. He did, and proposed a protective code. Tehan liked it, and told universities to implement it, or he would. The French Code was not exactly a model of clear drafting, but its direction was plain.

Greg Craven is being polite here – the Robert French plan is poor. Underwhelming.

Here is the challenge:

This is where an academic writes something that could rile a major stakeholder: a sponsoring corporation, a government partner or — frankly — China. Vice- chancellors understandably, but not heroically, feel for their institutional wallet. The second assault on academic freedom is more insidious because it is internal. An academic strikes trouble because he or she writes something counter to the accepted wisdom of their faculty or university as a whole.

… or the sector as a whole.

Last word:

… I think a legislative solution, in some form, will be necessary. But the reality is that universities have the solution and their credibility in their own hands.