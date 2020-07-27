Leonardo of Pisa, today known by the nickname Fibonacci, had travelled as a child from Pisa to Bugia, a port on the coast of North Africa, where his father was the diplomatic representative of the Pisan traders who imported wool, cloth, timber and iron into North Africa, while exporting silk, spices, beeswax and leather to Genoa.

Fibonacci learned arithmetic in Bugia in the Arab style, and probably in the Arabic language, and he quickly realized that the Arabic notation, borrowed from the Indians, was far more practical and versatile than Roman numerals.