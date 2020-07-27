From here comes this:
Leonardo of Pisa, today known by the nickname Fibonacci, had travelled as a child from Pisa to Bugia, a port on the coast of North Africa, where his father was the diplomatic representative of the Pisan traders who imported wool, cloth, timber and iron into North Africa, while exporting silk, spices, beeswax and leather to Genoa.
Fibonacci learned arithmetic in Bugia in the Arab style, and probably in the Arabic language, and he quickly realized that the Arabic notation, borrowed from the Indians, was far more practical and versatile than Roman numerals.
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION.
And most of the foundations of mathematics come from white men. Thus CIS male white privilege.
This must be corrected. Schools will just have to stop teaching mathematics lest they continue to perpetuate such racist and sexist pedagogy.
disappointed.
I thought this post was about MAFS
Not much of an issue as most people reckon 2+5×2=14…
‘Schools will just have to stop teaching mathematics…’
Despite having “Maths Classes”, I suspect this is already the case.