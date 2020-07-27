How long?

Posted on 3:33 pm, July 27, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

From here comes this:

Leonardo of Pisa, today known by the nickname Fibonacci, had travelled as a child from Pisa to Bugia, a port on the coast of North Africa, where his father was the diplomatic representative of the Pisan traders who imported wool, cloth, timber and iron into North Africa, while exporting silk, spices, beeswax and leather to Genoa.

Fibonacci learned arithmetic in Bugia in the Arab style, and probably in the Arabic language, and he quickly realized that the Arabic notation, borrowed from the Indians, was far more practical and versatile than Roman numerals.

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION.

And most of the foundations of mathematics come from white men.  Thus CIS male white privilege.

This must be corrected.  Schools will just have to stop teaching mathematics lest they continue to perpetuate such racist and sexist pedagogy.

3 Responses to How long?

  1. MatrixTransform
    #3525755, posted on July 27, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    disappointed.
    I thought this post was about MAFS

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3525771, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Not much of an issue as most people reckon 2+5×2=14…

  3. Terry
    #3525821, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    ‘Schools will just have to stop teaching mathematics…’

    Despite having “Maths Classes”, I suspect this is already the case.

