Posted on 4:22 pm, July 27, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

So Gigi Foster is being harassed online again after appearing on 60 Minutes.

That gave rise to this response on Twitter.

To their credit, the University of New South Wales responded:

Well done to UNSW. Very poor form to those junior academics who retweeted the call for Gigi to be sacked.

5 Responses to I stand with Gigi II

  1. 2dogs
    #3525803, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Peter van Wrongselen: “it’s not a binary choice”

    No, but it is a trade-off.

    Imagine attacking a headline for some brevity that no-one with half a brain would be misled by.

  2. rickw
    #3525806, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    The economy and people are one and the same thing.

    If you save lives by draconian COVID-19 lockdowns then equally you are ending them through the destruction of the people’s business and livelihoods.

  3. C.L.
    #3525808, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Well done to UNSW.

    Yes and no.
    UNSW Sydney and UNSW Business School have official “views” on the subject?
    Why? What and where are they?
    I call bullshit on that.

  4. Legalise Sedition
    #3525822, posted on July 27, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Hospital deferring cancer excision and turning away heart attack victims IS NOT *saving lives*.

