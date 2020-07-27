I stand with Gigi II

So Gigi Foster is being harassed online again after appearing on 60 Minutes.

Do desperate times call for desperate measures? As COVID-19 cases surge in Australia, is it now time to rethink our strategy to beat it? TONIGHT on #60Mins, the controversial two trillion dollar decision – save lives or save the economy? pic.twitter.com/E8KXqJ7qyg — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 26, 2020

That gave rise to this response on Twitter.

Time for @UNSW to sack Professor Foster. She is bringing the University into disrepute by flogging her dangerously misguided agenda. — John Lutge (@JohnLutge) July 26, 2020

To their credit, the University of New South Wales responded:

Well done to UNSW. Very poor form to those junior academics who retweeted the call for Gigi to be sacked.