I stand with Gigi II

So Gigi Foster is being harassed online again after appearing on 60 Minutes.
Do desperate times call for desperate measures? As COVID-19 cases surge in Australia, is it now time to rethink our strategy to beat it? TONIGHT on #60Mins, the controversial two trillion dollar decision – save lives or save the economy? pic.twitter.com/E8KXqJ7qyg
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 26, 2020
That gave rise to this response on Twitter.
Time for @UNSW to sack Professor Foster. She is bringing the University into disrepute by flogging her dangerously misguided agenda.
— John Lutge (@JohnLutge) July 26, 2020
To their credit, the University of New South Wales responded:
Well done to UNSW. Very poor form to those junior academics who retweeted the call for Gigi to be sacked.
Peter van Wrongselen: “it’s not a binary choice”
No, but it is a trade-off.
Imagine attacking a headline for some brevity that no-one with half a brain would be misled by.
The economy and people are one and the same thing.
If you save lives by draconian COVID-19 lockdowns then equally you are ending them through the destruction of the people’s business and livelihoods.
Yes and no.
UNSW Sydney and UNSW Business School have official “views” on the subject?
Why? What and where are they?
I call bullshit on that.
Hospital deferring cancer excision and turning away heart attack victims IS NOT *saving lives*.
