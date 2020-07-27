Liberty Quote
The propensity to blame skeptics and fossil fuel companies for the serial political failures of the environmental movement should be understood as a tribal defense of the collective green ego, not the logical conclusion of a dispassionate analysis.— Ted Nordhaus and Michael Shellenberger
-
Intensified Peace
This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.
We come in peace!
when you hear the media say ‘mostly‘ peaceful you know there’s probably rioters and looters involved
On 9/11 some people did something.
Reminds me of a quote from a character in a Cold War novel I once read. A London Met. riot copper just after a bunch of Red Army-supporting ferals had assaulted police, stabbed a horse, etc.
“Spontaneous,” he said, mopping his brow. “Spontaneous. That was about as f***in’ spontaneous as Christmas…”
Orwellian.