Pious mask zombies now pretending refuseniks are the Karens



Back to Australia now where the continuing deaths of the frail elderly in Daniel Andrews’ Cuomo-Clean™ aged ‘care’ facilities continue. Officials and the media are now panhandling each day’s toll looking for the news angle nugget of a victim younger than 70. Despite Mr Andrews only mandating mask-wearing to atomise culpability and shield the centrality of his own indictable incompetence, for “experts” like Professor Mary-Louise McLaws the policy is an exciting gateway to hysterical medical fascism. Her advocacy earlier this month of renditioning the virus-positive and building concentration camps to incarcerate them was politely ignored. Undeterred, the professor today calls for citizens to be banned from eating sans masks and banned from speaking to workmates without “perspex barriers.” The proposed cones of of compliance would have to be hurriedly manufactured in the hundreds of thousands. Probably in China.

Every employer needs to start immediately thinking about keeping workers away from each other during breaks… They need to wear masks while they're having a break — lifting the mask up and eating underneath it. Even two metres isn't enough. They can't talk. If you want them to talk because you want them to be healthy and happy … you have to give them a perspex barrier.







Here we have a university professor casually assuming that employers have the power to decide whether or not adults may speak. The “experts” are the true Karens and many are detached-from-reality loons to boot. Banning construction workers from having a yarn over their smoko sausage rolls will not stop 95 year-olds from dying of coronavirus. Some have argued that regardless of epidemiological efficacy, masks are a symbol of solidarity. In fact, they are the perfect symbol and means of silencing truthful criticism. Premier Andrews will free Victorians from their muzzles if and when they accept that they’re to blame, not him.