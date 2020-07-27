Pious mask zombies now pretending refuseniks are the Karens

Back to Australia now where the continuing deaths of the frail elderly in Daniel Andrews’ Cuomo-Clean™ aged ‘care’ facilities continue. Officials and the media are now panhandling each day’s toll looking for the news angle nugget of a victim younger than 70. Despite Mr Andrews only mandating mask-wearing to atomise culpability and shield the centrality of his own indictable incompetence, for “experts” like Professor Mary-Louise McLaws the policy is an exciting gateway to hysterical medical fascism. Her advocacy earlier this month of renditioning the virus-positive and building concentration camps to incarcerate them was politely ignored. Undeterred, the professor today calls for citizens to be banned from eating sans masks and banned from speaking to workmates without “perspex barriers.” The proposed cones of of compliance would have to be hurriedly manufactured in the hundreds of thousands. Probably in China.
Here we have a university professor casually assuming that employers have the power to decide whether or not adults may speak. The “experts” are the true Karens and many are detached-from-reality loons to boot. Banning construction workers from having a yarn over their smoko sausage rolls will not stop 95 year-olds from dying of coronavirus. Some have argued that regardless of epidemiological efficacy, masks are a symbol of solidarity. In fact, they are the perfect symbol and means of silencing truthful criticism. Premier Andrews will free Victorians from their muzzles if and when they accept that they’re to blame, not him.
I am suddenly reminded of Domo Arigato, Mr. Roboto from Styx. And I have no idea why…
I missed the virus by that much ! Do you wear a mask inside it too?,get some for the politicians and public employees borrow the money from China which will supply the domes of silence ,cheap !
What happens when this subsides and then reappears next year, or a different strain appears?
I agree with you CL.
A “Karen” is the sort of female who would believe the nanny state propaganda without question. The last person who would take a stand for individual liberty or personal risk.
Could the Premier be charged with ” misfeasance ” ala the NT cattlemen decision by the High Court ?
It’s a tough job, but someone has to be completely over the top to make Chairman Dan look sensible.
Since the individual doing this will in all likelyhood be completely and totally wrong, who better than woke professor?
One of the most depressing things is the way the evening news bulletins now marshal a nightly parade of random unidentified voxpops making pro forma statements about how masks are all for the better good, we’ll get through it sooner with masks, etc. Thank you citizen, you may now go. Stay – out – of – trouble.
And then cherry picking random outer suburban fruit loops having meltdowns about wearing masks. Because they are the real enemy! A bit like Montag being hunted down on live TV in Fahrenheit 451.
Though I had to admit to laughing at the woman having a meltdown in a Bunnings, who recorded herself saying things like “you’re discriminating against me because I’m a woman”, and “I’m a woman so I have the right to do whatever I want”.