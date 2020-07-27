The Cat and I

Posted on 8:44 am, July 27, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Hypocrisy of progressives and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to The Cat and I

  1. bemused
    #3525412, posted on July 27, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Lap it up Leftists, sooner or later you’ll find out that you’ll become the victims as well. The Left will always end up eating their own.

  3. H B Bear
    #3525432, posted on July 27, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Another Trump voter now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.