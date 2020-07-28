Australian “experts” formerly condemned mask-wearers

Posted on 7:32 pm, July 28, 2020 by currencylad

 Bunnings lady could have been a state CMO five minutes ago                                                         

  1. Tom Appleton
    #3527016, posted on July 28, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Much publicity of those ‘individuals’ protesting having to wear a mask. How about at least an equal amount of vitriol directed at the ‘organisers’ of the BLM protest gatherings.

  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #3527020, posted on July 28, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    There were no masks when there was the condemnation of mask wearers. Which was really handy for CCP’s boy on the ground Dan Xi Man – now he’s all blue faced which goes so well with those jug-ears

