Emergency! “Expert” Karens rush to save Andrews government

By now the case numbers were hoped to be dramatically lower, says Dr Philip Russo, president of the Australasian College of Infection Prevention and Control.

But the fact we only have a loose lid on infection doesn’t come down to the Government’s response; it’s squarely on the public, Dr Russo says.

“Clearly people aren’t following the guidelines and perhaps there’s a sense that they’re not going to be bothered too much if they do get the infection,” Dr Russo says.

“There’s some really obvious disobedience displayed on social media.”