Emergency! “Expert” Karens rush to save Andrews government

By now the case numbers were hoped to be dramatically lower, says Dr Philip Russo, president of the Australasian College of Infection Prevention and Control.
But the fact we only have a loose lid on infection doesn’t come down to the Government’s response; it’s squarely on the public, Dr Russo says.
“Clearly people aren’t following the guidelines and perhaps there’s a sense that they’re not going to be bothered too much if they do get the infection,” Dr Russo says.
“There’s some really obvious disobedience displayed on social media.”
So there you have it: the Victorian government hasn’t done one single thing wrong. It was the public wot done it. And they wonder why many Victorians take so little notice of the outlandishly ridiculous things they say. The most interesting thing in this morning’s dispatch from expert fantasy land, however, is that a walk-back on the usefulness of masks is already being trialed:
It’s pleasing that mask-wearing has been largely embraced in Melbourne, but Dr Russo worries people will have a new false sense of confidence and leave their house more and more…
“It may be giving them a sort of false bravado to think they are protected and can go out as much as they like.”
Compliance appears to be a ‘when it suits me’ idea for some and the daily hype and hysteria online is distracting people from the key messages, Dr Russo says.
“It’s still has to be about distancing, hygiene and staying at home.”
Site favourite, Professor Mary-Louise “Hotel California” McLaws – yesterday she called for conversation to be discouraged – as usual outdoes her rivals in the expertise racket today by advocating the forced incarceration of the virus-positive:
“It’s simple, the ring-fencing wasn’t done properly. If you lock down people you actually have to keep them there, you don’t let them leave,” she says.
For totalitarians, it’s always “simple.” Meanwhile, the increasingly unhinged but well-paid boomer-Zoomers at The Australian came up with a Greta Thunberg/ANTIFA-style theme for today’s edition: DENIERS!
I put the blame squarely on the Andrews government.
Particularly for the politically self-interested decision to award hotel security guarding to the company they did, apparently without tender.
What a disaster that decision was, especially when compared with N.S.W., where they had to overwatch many more people, but without the subsequent woes.
Of course, according to Dictator Dan, it’s all everyone else’s fault, not his or his ministers.
The only uses the common people have is paying taxes to keep us and voting for the fifth rate political class , ,otherwise they are a bloody nuisance and totally ignorant ,the havent even got BA ! peasants
Hunchy is now trying to blame the federal government for the deaths in Victorian aged care. The dirty little grub won’t admit to his failures. And yet they will vote for him again? Follow the money!
Just what you’d expect from someone who has been an official adviser to China on epidemics.
And she’s familiar with welding.
Speaking of ring fencing and such, today in 1689 the ‘Mountjoy’ broke the Jacobite boom on the Foyle and together with the ‘Phoenix’ sailed up to Derry to unload food et al for the besieged citizens. Ironic, eh?! “No surrender’ indeed.
See that’s the problem with governments publicly taking an evidence based approach to decisions so often. Eventually the proles think it’s something they can do too.
Because they can. And they have.
“The peasants are revolting.”
“Yes, they are.”
What are some of the symptoms of a society in decay? Well, we start shedding some of the liberties we developed over many centuries, perhaps from the time of the Magna Carta.
So, what are some of those liberties that are fundamental to our notion of a democracy? How about freedom of speech? How about doing unto others as you would have done to yourself?
In that case is it conducive to freedom of speech to smash the ideas of others by name-calling and using excessively emotive language in order to undermine their very person and, by association, their standpoint?
How about going on a witch hunt in order to further besmear them, because we are right and they are unquestionably wrong?
I’d call this a form of violence.
“Clearly people aren’t following the guidelines and perhaps there’s a sense that they’re not going to be bothered too much if they do get the infection,”
maybe the people have a different imperative to those who feed off government?
These are the same people who think there are not consequences to cancelling elective surgery. Somehow only COVID deaths are preventable deaths these days.