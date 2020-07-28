I have two dreams, or maybe three. Wind studies the way to global healing, not to mention Popper and the Austrians

“It me again,” as Idi Amin used to say in his regular column in Punch magazine. No windwatch since Thursday! Almost a week but it was too good to last.

Martin Luther King had a dream. What a piker, only one dream? Well one of my dreams is a bipartisan approach to energy policy, starting with the Choke Point Project. This is all about information that is readily available and just about a reliable as data can be in this pig of a world.

The project is not designed to challenge anyone’s quasi-religious views about climate change, nor their political allegiance. Lets just get straight about the reasons why RE will not work. It is not my intention to tell the pollies what I think of them, it is to be polite, informative and persistent and invite them to look at the facts of the matter and recruit more of them to think about realistic policies. The second briefing note to pollies is just about ready to go and you can read it in a separate post. The point of the dream is to use the bipartisan approach starting with wind studies to spread to an ever wider range of divisive issues. OK I am dreaming, that is the point!

The second dream is to develop a course of wind studies as the core of a multidisciplinary syllabus on Western Civilization. This dream started in a small way about 4.30am yesterday morning as I was idly thinking about the wind, as one does, and wondering what to say about the wind yesterday. As it happened I didn’t get to that because early in the day, about 6.30 I turned up a long lost manuscript on the early life of Karl Popper and got into correspondence with some people around the world to tell them about it.

The first thought was to invite Cats to list popular songs about the wind – like The Wayward Wind and poems Ode to the West Wind (Shelley), stories, folk tales, myths and legends. Then all the named winds – The Mistral that freezes southern France, the Roaring Forties, the SE Trades, Doldrums, The Fremantle Doctor, every culture would have names for various good and bad winds that turn up at different times of the year, then the great tidal movements of winds around the planet,.

Wind studies as a meeting place of Geography, Physics, Agriculture etc etc. Winds in History – the Divine Wind that saved Japan from invasion and inspired the kamikazes, the storm that wrecked the Spanish Armada. Occupational groups that have to pay close attention to the wind -fly fishermen, bowlers in cricket (but not in bowls), kicking for goal, sailors most obviously and farmers. So if we can have courses in Colonial Studies and Gender Studies, what about Wind Studies? Imagine a lecture series on postmodern approaches to wind!

And of course everyone can be a wind watcher! Just refer to the NemWatch widget, the AEMO Dispatch Summary and Fuel Mix and the Aneroid Site. And Tony from Oz!

And a Facebook group Windwatchers Anonymous will be organized to help people who stumble into wind-watching addiction.

Liberty Quote – Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want. — Andy Kessler