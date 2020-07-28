News Corp vs. Lady Who Likes Barbecues

SO this is what the once great newspaper founded by Rupert Murdoch as a national daily in 1964 is now reduced to: running a nasty hit-piece on a citizen, retailing gossip about her private life, ridiculing her on its main page and making her vulnerable to real world harassment or worse.
All because she had a self-indulgent disagreement about masks with one of those annoying Bunnings clerks who say “hello” to you because they’ve been told phony courtesy is an effective way to deter shoplifters. That’s how highly our favourite purveyor of Chinese-made gimcracks and bric-à-brac regards its customers. And the News flagship calls her a “Karen” (eye-rollingly daggy attempt to flip the meaning of this neologism) while tut-tutting about “frequent parties” and “loud music.” Well done, Tessa Akerman. What next, an exclusive report about Prince Harry’s upcoming sex-change operation for New Idea?
Masks, for their part, are not a new idea. Yet none of our many governments mandated their use until Daniel Andrews’ Cuomo-like bungling caused an uptick in “new cases.” And just like that, enforcers in the media become dutiful scribes for Sharia.
What a load of crap. The people working at Bunnings, or any similar store, are told what to do; it’s not a choice on their part (if they want to keep their job). That a self-righteous Karen takes them to task just shows what a fcukwit she is.
Karen should have taken her angst to Spring St, not to people just doing their job. Karen deserves all the shit she gets for the way she acted.
This post is no better than the News Corp article. Pot calling the kettle black methinks.
Doxed by the millenials that run newstwerp. Hopefully she sues them.
That said inside a privately owned business I believe you have to go with their requests or leave. Completely different to strolling down the street or through a park.
You can really tell the Victorians at the moment.
An immense amount of pent up impotent rage at their captivity, and helplessness, and the only people they are allowed to take it out on is. this woman and the free people of Australia at-large.
Sad.
Nope. It’s true. OfficeWorks and Chinese warehouse of crap, Bunnings, both train staff to say hello to everyone (with eye contact) to deter shoplifting.
I’m with bemused on this. If she’d infiltrated one of the Hunchback’s press conferences and custard pie’d him I’d be calling for a statue of her to be erected. But it’s just gutless and self-indulgent grandstanding at shop staff who have to both enforce the rules AND be polite and docile while doing it or risk getting the sack.
She wasn’t doxxed. She had a presence on Instagram and was well known.
That being said, the press sought out her employer (from LinkedIn) – can’t imagine why, unless it was to get a bit more dirt (juicy detail) on her. And then her neighbours who were only too happy to dish up some more.
No one comes out of this smelling of roses.
Settle mate. Go back and read the first para to get the gist of CL’s post.
Many here bemoan the fall of this once good paper. Bad behaviour by locals in locals belong in the Local, not THE national newspaper.
Now that the term has been hijacked by posturing progressives, I have to say that I am deeply troubled (troubled I tells ya) at the hateful racist name-calling and cultural appropriation which demeans and shames an oppressed South-East Asian ethnic group……
Definitely unhinged lady, so not a pedantic rule enforcing Karen, she is the opposite. And she shouldn’t pick in some low level worker trying to do their job.
That doesn’t absolve the media’s behaviour though, which is clearly bandwagon vilifying a woman with obvious ‘health’ issues. No one should be treated like that by the vulture media, regardless of her own poor behaviour. And as CL says, this mask wearing diktat only occurred to make it look like dodgy dan was on top of things.
If she was a dog the RSPCA would be onto them.
CL,
I normally agree with most of what you post but not on this occasion. Just look at your post to see indicators of bias against a successful business which just happens to train its staff well. A Bunnings clerk is now annoying for greeting customers with “phony courtesy”. Next thing you know you will be attacking their sausage sizzles for not offering higher quality sausages.
I heard one of her rants (in the Post Office) and it was hilariously pathetic. She was going on about discrimination on gender as she was a woman. I guess it escaped her that the mask requirement applied to all 67 varieties of gender.
She put herself out there and got the attention she deserved for being a total idiot.
“Nope. It’s true. OfficeWorks and Chinese warehouse of crap, Bunnings, both train staff to say hello to everyone (with eye contact) to deter shoplifting”.
Karen is a worthless piece of human offal and deserves all the crap that gets thrown at her. Just another selfish leftoid moron with nothing worthwhile to contribute to anything. I feel sorry for anyone who is subjected to her puerile ranting! Please don’t confuse freedom of actions and speech with the ravings of an idiot.
The press have put her life on display on the front page to the whole country all day to make an example of her to the public that if you kick up a fuss about this situation you’ll be terrorised in a day-long hate session.
They did exactly the same thing to the woman who protested the lock down laws in NSW and had her child ripped from her arms by the police (for standing on a street that a few days later had media approved 10,000 protestor march walk down it).
Good grief. She said mean things to Bunnings staff.
She didn’t pull a gun on them and fire.
Stop giving this boorish twerp the oxygen of publicity that she so desperately sought.
She thought it was a great idea to try to make a political point by picking on a kid trying politely to apply a company policy that no one else shopping there seemed to have any problem adhering to. She videoed herself for her 15 seconds of fame, posted the video for the applause of her mates, and is getting a reasonable sample of what the broader community actually thinks of her behaviour.
My only regret at how this went so badly for her is that the male to whom she also complained with the ridiculous claim that she was being discriminated against because she was a woman did not fire back that he identified as a woman too.
I don’t support compulsory mask wearing, Daniel Andrews, poor quality Chinese products or Covid. But adult citizens should have more class than this ditz.
At the beginning of this nonsense I posted of a situation where a fat balding Bunnings cockhead yelled abuse at my Mrs for not “social distancing” in the checkout line from our four year old son.
Apparently, today, if she had of then videoed the rest of the confrontation we would be now dealing with dumbshit “conservatives” here siding with him, calling her “karen” and the entire media attempting to ruin our lives and get us stalked.
Why? Why is this?
Because Bunnings is fast becoming Australia’s equivalent of the UK’s un-critisisable NHS. It’s basically the only uncontroversial national institution white normal people in this country have left and they will defend it with all their might.
What a weird time.
Is Karen her name? Or are there lots of, like, teens posting today?