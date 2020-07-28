News Corp vs. Lady Who Likes Barbecues

SO this is what the once great newspaper founded by Rupert Murdoch as a national daily in 1964 is now reduced to: running a nasty hit-piece on a citizen, retailing gossip about her private life, ridiculing her on its main page and making her vulnerable to real world harassment or worse.

All because she had a self-indulgent disagreement about masks with one of those annoying Bunnings clerks who say “hello” to you because they’ve been told phony courtesy is an effective way to deter shoplifters. That’s how highly our favourite purveyor of Chinese-made gimcracks and bric-à-brac regards its customers. And the News flagship calls her a “Karen” (eye-rollingly daggy attempt to flip the meaning of this neologism) while tut-tutting about “frequent parties” and “loud music.” Well done, Tessa Akerman. What next, an exclusive report about Prince Harry’s upcoming sex-change operation for New Idea?

Masks, for their part, are not a new idea. Yet none of our many governments mandated their use until Daniel Andrews’ Cuomo-like bungling caused an uptick in “new cases.” And just like that, enforcers in the media become dutiful scribes for Sharia.