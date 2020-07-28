Liberty Quote
Once upon a time, government budgets were balanced, our money was sound, the streets were safe, and taxes imposed by all levels of government took less than 10% of our income.— Harry Browne
-

Tuesday Forum: July 28, 2020
That’s lucky, the old one shall expire at midnight.
#Cinderellas
Or is that #NoCinderellas?
#ThreeArmadillos
#FourHueyLewisAlbums
That’s enough!
Been there, done that…
#SevenUp
Nelson Blocker.
#EightIsEnough
Leigh Lowe #3526838, posted on July 28, 2020 at 5:07 pm
🙂
Hrumph
Fun to do in plain sight, though!
Now, what does Nelson’s behaviour remind me of?
Is it Tuesday ?
Challenge to Cats: identify the worst decision in history that was unopposed at the time.
A definition.
What doxxing is.
Doxxing is the practice of researching an otherwise anonymous person and publishing that person’s private contact details to cause embarrassment, career damage or physical harm.
What doxxing is not.
Where a person uploads a video and/or makes a commentary on social media under their own name and then receives an unexpected adverse response.
.
The latter is what happened to Crazy Bunnings lady.
Her former employer i-select did not dox her.
Crazy Bunnings lady voluntarily created a Linked-in profile listing her employer as i-select. Either through slackness or deliberately trying to mislead, she did not update this when she left i-select nearly two years ago.
When contacted, i-select corrected the record, saying she no longer worked there, and added that they disagreed with her comments (as they are free to do).
They did not provide her phone number, address, car rego or any other identifying detail.
Therefore they did not “dox” her.
Government takeover of education?
For Rex with love.
Before KD gets here, let me pre-empt what he might say.
It will have something to do with a chap named Harmes retrieving a football from behind the pie stall at the city end of the MCG and returning the ball to the field of play undetected by the boundary umpire.
Don’t think that was unopposed.
We can see who doesn’t have anything to do during the day.
The Victorian Government Public Health Team has been celebrated by WaxWorks.
They look pretty life-like.
https://imgur.com/kOG2fUH
Looks like we might be getting a new Archbishop of Canterbury sometime soon. (Soon being 2021.)
https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/justin-welby-church-of-england-investigating-complaint-archbishop-of-canterbury-564323
The ‘rally’ today. Lol
I’ve seen more Abbos at a South Sydney game
Interesting observation made to me today by an Army guy. Melbourne is needing ADF medical staff to cover staff in VIC aged care homes. However the homes are operated by big business medical outfits such as Ramsey etc. Now they are getting Federal support for staff who may not be turning up.
Wonder if the owners of those care homes will be billed for the free labour.
I guess VIC is lucky the Federal Government is not adding to an invoice for the billions of $’s their incompetence has caused (ie. ADF manpower, Jobkeeper etc). Plus additional costs to the other states.
Challenge to Cats: identify the worst decision in history that was unopposed at the time.
Invention of the concept of “government”.
That would be in the two teams !
However note how organiser then gets escorted into Parliament House by MP Shoebridge.
What is obvious from the continued protest is that it not even about BLM in general but about one particular case (ie. Dungay).
“The ‘rally’ today. Lol
I’ve seen more Abbos at a South Sydney game”.
Seriously, what football pedigree do these mongs have, yet alone s knowledge of social culture ?
For folks who don’t know much about Welby:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/mar/20/justin-welby-powerful-evangelical-church
When that article was written Welby was the great hope for conservative Evangelicals who had just orchestrated his appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury, to replace the utter disappointment Rowan Williams who was a compromiser for the sake of “unity”.
Unfortunately Welby also turned out to be a compromiser to hold the worldwide Anglican Communion together. Conservative Evangelicals will be happy to see his term end a couple of years early.
Ha, ha.
There wasn’t even enough people for the ABC to pull their usual stunt to pump up the appearance of numbers.
That is, get 50 or so to gather in a tight group and take a shot from waist level looking up at them.
Looks busy and crowded, but nothing behind.
I’m mumbling to myself on the OOT.
FIRST!
Nelson! You greedy little Adelaide Namer, you.
2 nd
Oh my
I wasn’t leaving this insult to the troll on the other thread:
1735099
#3495427, posted on June 25, 2020 at 4:49 pm
A socialist is not a communist.
A Green is not a communist.
And I’m not upset.
Observing people who are obsessed with ideology is not upsetting – it’s fascinating.
Socialist is the term commies use when they’re not in power; when they’re in power their title invariably has democratic in it somewhere even though they are the antithesis of democratic. Communism, after all the marxist bullshit is removed, is simply a group of elites who have total control over the lives of all others. Usually there’s a dictator in charge. It has nothing to do with equality or fairness but is all about power and the elites accumulate huge wealth while running their country into the ground. Every fucking time.
Imagine a society with shitheads like the troll in charge. Well, you don’t have to imagine, just look at russia, china, NK, cuba, venezeula, cambodia etc.
I don’t know why you guys bother to generate thoughtful answers to the troll; he is a liar, a subverter and an arrogant, useless bastard. Just insult him, it doesn’t matter if your insults are not creative, although they can be. And remember he either wants you dead or under his well sucked thumb.
Move over Karen, I propose a new label – Tim.
A Tim is someone who cries racism when there is none. Named after former Race Discrimination Commissioner and ALP apparatchik Tim Soutphommasane.
Nascar driver Bubba Wallace is such a Tim.
and discredited her as a ‘gold-digger’ and ‘shrew’, QC says.
Is truth a defense in a trail?
The Defaming of the Shrew.
Bwah, ha, ha.
Channel Nein using the yellow and black “nuclear waste” symbol in it’s Kung Flu coverage.
Snort, cackle.
Noice.
What is obvious from the continued protest is that it not even about BLM in general but about one particular case (ie. Dungay).
I rang up talkback today to speak about today’s fizzer of a blm fart-fest. The irish SOB who organised it knew that thanks to the brave efforts of the likes of Jacinta and Warren that the deaths in custody bullshit no longer flew, so it become in memory of david dungay. Dungay was only 26 when he died. He had a ferocious criminal history including home invasion, assault and sexual assault; and he continued to be violent in prison. In prison he was diagnosed by his consulting psychiatrist and physicians with psychosis, schizophrenia and type 1 diabetes and hyperglycaemia; he was also obese. On the day he died he refused his medicine and went to his cell and began stuffing a stash of biscuits down his gob. The guards knew if they didn’t stop him he would go in diabetic shock and die. He violently resisted the attempt to remove the biscuits, had a heart attack and died.
The coroner’s report details all this and notes the scuffle contributed to his death. But what could the wardens do? They were acting under medical advice; medical advice better than most get out of prison. If they didn’t intervene he would have died.
How this can be construed as racism, systemic or otherwise is just garbage, a lie. But this what the blm deals in, lies. We know from its leaders, patrisse cullors and alicia garza, that they are self-declared commies who want to tear down Western democracy. They don’t care about blacks or any one else for that matter. No commie does. They just use people to achieve their goal of power.
The irishman who organised today’s protest is an academic at UTS, in its jumbunna indigenous institute. I bet he and it get a bucket full of taxpayer money to tell us we’re all racists and bad people.
You know, one of the biggest stories of the year and it’s hardly been reported.
The US advocates regime change in China. This is really freaking huge. It’s yuger than yuge.
Anthropogenic global warming and climate change wreaking havoc in Svalbard.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/27/anthropogenic-global-warming-found-in-svalbard/
If that’s the best they can come up with, it is difficult to say Clive doesn’t actually have a point.
WTF?
The public?
So we have had three coaches – Clarkson, Beveridge and Buckley – changing the rules week by week by sooking at press conferences.
Particularly Clarkson.
They have clauses in their contracts preventing them bagging the umps, which have not been invoked.
But Joe Public, who are paying memberships to not go to the footy are the problem.
FMD!
Spot of spacechooking for the C.S. Forester and Patrick O’Brien fans on the Cat There’s a very good social history “Son’s of the Waves – The Common Seaman in the Heroic Age of Sail” by Stephen Taylor, just been released. Good reading.
There’s an account of the voyage of the slaveship “Spy” in 1791. Loaded brandy, muskets, swords and brass pots from England to the Bight of Benin. Loaded 450 slaves for Montego Bay, in the West Indies. Loaded rum ,sugar and mahogany for England. Just off Beachy Head, the “Spy” was brought to the the frigate “Nemesis” All but four of the crew of thirty five hands were pressed into the Royal Navy then and there…. (Page 124.)
Oh Lord
“brought to BY the frigate “Nemesis…”
Like Chickenman, (s)he’s everywhere, she’s everywhere!
Chantal Watergate demands Dandenong police delete her records after arrest
An anti-mask crusader who was arrested after failing to provide her name and address to police has filmed herself “serving” officers and demanding her details be removed from the system.
Melbourne’s latest anti-mask campaigner wants police to delete her name from their records after she was arrested for failing to provide her name and address.
Chantal Watergate said she was questioned by police over failing to wear a mask in public – a requirement under the chief health officer’s directive.
Ms Watergate said she was taken into a holding cell on Friday while police searched her bag for identification.
In a video posted to Facebook by “pandemic” lawyer Peter Little, Ms Watergate “served” a statutory declaration which detailed the events that took place leading up to her arrest, as well as a notice of prohibition.
“I’m hoping to just get all my name off their records, that’s the outcome that I want today. I’m not interested in suing at this stage, but maybe we can look at that later,” she said.
“I just want my name scratched from all their records because I did nothing wrong.”
Ms Watergate claimed she had proof that she was an asthmatic, but police wouldn’t accept the paperwork because it didn’t specify her condition prevented her from wearing a mask.
Herald-Sun
Weekend at m0nty’s.
This type of stupid shit, moaning aloud like it’s got a sort toe.
Dirties up the thread – like dog’s vomit on a loungeroom carpet.
Fuck off until you’ve got some manner – you senile old nobody.