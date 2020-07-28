White Democrats aren’t ready to give up the plantation keys

Have you noticed how black people have largely gone home from many of these set-piece dumbo dramas?
Shut up, pussy. What is all this ‘bro’ shit, anyway? You wanna be super-spade or something? These guys don’t wanna be your ‘bro’ and I don’t blame ’em. Now get your ofay paddy ass on down the road.”
– Walt Kowalski
It does look more and more like the rebellion of the alienated White womynz.
I wonder if its a red-pill/MGTOW induced problem. So many men have said ‘I don’t need to put up with Karen’s shit any more’ and walked away. They have no-one to vent at.