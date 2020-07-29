Politicised medicine

Front page story in The Oz: Coronavirus Australia: Governments argue as elderly death toll rises with Dangerous Dan gracing the page online. Apparently, “Daniel Andrews said he would not send his mother into federal homes, prompting Scott Morrison’s Health Minister, Greg Hunt, to retaliate by declaring the deadly outbreak was a result of the state government’s bungled hotel quarantine regime.” For Dan to criticise anyone demonstrates how beyond shame and remorse this fellow is. He is great at creating wasteful building projects to employ construction workers (btw how are the tunnel and the train lines going?) but for anything to make Victoria the place to be, he is a complete waste of time.

Let me however raise the issue of Hydroxychloroquine. Apparently it really does stop Covid-1984 in its tracks and there is plenty of evidence for its effectiveness. But if the choice is dead people or demonstrating that Donald Trump might have been right about something, well that’s how it’s going to be. This from Instapundit today.

This is Dr Simone Gold discussing HCQ:

This is further discussion on AMERICAN DOCTORS ADDRESS COVID-19 MISINFORMATION WITH SCOTUS PRESS CONFERENCE which brings more to light.

Expertise is now becoming a very tarnished coin. Neither you nor I know the true answer to what will or will not work, but HCQ is absolutely ruled out while Victoria becomes the New York City of Australia (and I don’t mean that nicely). BTW did you see Dr Fauci at the baseball yesterday without a mask? I’ll bet he knows plenty about how dangerous CV-84 is that he never says in public.