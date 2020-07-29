Politicised medicine

Front page story in The Oz: Coronavirus Australia: Governments argue as elderly death toll rises with Dangerous Dan gracing the page online. Apparently, “Daniel Andrews said he would not send his mother into federal homes, prompting Scott Morrison’s Health Minister, Greg Hunt, to retaliate by declaring the deadly outbreak was a result of the state government’s bungled hotel quarantine regime.” For Dan to criticise anyone demonstrates how beyond shame and remorse this fellow is. He is great at creating wasteful building projects to employ construction workers (btw how are the tunnel and the train lines going?) but for anything to make Victoria the place to be, he is a complete waste of time.
Let me however raise the issue of Hydroxychloroquine. Apparently it really does stop Covid-1984 in its tracks and there is plenty of evidence for its effectiveness. But if the choice is dead people or demonstrating that Donald Trump might have been right about something, well that’s how it’s going to be. This from Instapundit today.
SHUT UP,’ THEY EXPLAINED: Donald Trump Jr. Suspended from Twitter For Sharing Video on Hydroxychloroquine.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Why is Twitter waging war on science? Hydroxychloroquine Is ‘the Key to Defeating COVID-19’, Says Yale Epidemiologist.
This is Dr Simone Gold discussing HCQ:
This is further discussion on AMERICAN DOCTORS ADDRESS COVID-19 MISINFORMATION WITH SCOTUS PRESS CONFERENCE which brings more to light.
Expertise is now becoming a very tarnished coin. Neither you nor I know the true answer to what will or will not work, but HCQ is absolutely ruled out while Victoria becomes the New York City of Australia (and I don’t mean that nicely). BTW did you see Dr Fauci at the baseball yesterday without a mask? I’ll bet he knows plenty about how dangerous CV-84 is that he never says in public.
Anti Trump MSM can’t handle the truth.
Dan created this health virus pandemic.
Dan is now blaming the Feds for the nursing homes disaster. This is well supported by their ABC radio in Victoristan this morning. The nursing home environment is by ne means perfect, but what have other states done differently? NSW obviously learned how to contain COVID after their nursing home scare.
My 90 year old mother is in an aged care centre in Melbourne, which has had some cases. All I can say is that management and the staff of the home are doing the absolute best that is humanly possible to avoid deaths. That means no family visits and the like. There has been one unfortunate death of a resident who was taken to hospital.
I’ve been receiving (literally) daily emails on what’s happening, as well as phone calls on the status of my mother, what they are doing to protect residents, who and how many have been affected (residents and staff) and what families need to know and do. I cannot see anyone doing more than that.
When I see reports of families crying because they and their children can’t see their elderly family member at some other aged care centre, I again wonder what do they actually expect. The worst in me suspects that these people are setting themselves up for a nice law suit down the track.
When in history have we stopped the spread of a highly contagious respiratory disease?
Time to stop the blame game and build a policy to shield the frail.
For Dan to criticise anyone demonstrates how beyond shame and remorse this fellow is. He is great at creating wasteful building projects to employ construction workers…
Union mates must be looked after if Dan is to keep his job.
And let’s not forget Ground Zero of this debacle – giving contacts to oversee hotel quarinting to private security firms owned by Labor mates instead of asking the ADF for help as other states did. Apparently problems were reported from day one but the government did nothing.
I have some sympathy for Victorians labouring (sic) under this corrupt and incompetent government abetted by a supine media but I do wonder if 72% of you still think Andrews is doing “fairly well” or “very well” in his handling of covid, as was repoprted at the end of June.