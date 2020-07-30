“… expect the peace to intensify.”

Magnificent op-ed in The Times by Gerard Baker.
ABC News beat the competition last weekend with this priceless piece of newspeak: “Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified,” read the a tweet from one of the country’s largest media organisations.
Whatever our differences, we can surely all agree that the phrase, “a peaceful demonstration intensified”, has a reassuringly gentle quality to it. It’s perhaps how the Luftwaffe might have described events during the Blitz: tens of thousands of Londoners were killed after Germany’s peaceful demonstrations against British resistance intensified.
He then says:
It’s fair to say that most of the people demonstrating on America’s streets this summer have a peaceful, lawful intent: to challenge police brutality, expose inequality; denounce a political order they see as inimical to the nation’s values. There have doubtless too been provocations at times by law enforcement officers that have triggered violent responses.
Actually no. I think we’re getting beyond that stage.
But there’s no doubt that a significant number of the protesters are politically motivated radicals with a revolutionary agenda, armed to the teeth and committed to violence.
That is more like it. It is troubling:
These are not examples of peaceful protests intensifying. These are disturbingly like early scenes from a civil war. You hear little about them because they don’t fit the media’s happy narrative of an unarmed, concerned citizenry resisting the violent efforts of the state to crush it.
1984 newspeak.
“War is peace.”
– George Orwell
How many astro turf protest can we expect here come next Federal election?
Like all the protests over various issues in Queensland in the 80s that stopped the minute Labor were elected.
The braindead lamestream meeja and its cadre of screechy j’ismists have repeatedly attempted to downplay/ignore the mayhem caused by these idiotic destructive criminal protests in the US, invariably in the most ridiculous and contradictory manner – e.g. the CNN moron standing in front of a burning building claiming the demonstrators that set it ablaze were “largely peaceful”.
Thank goodness there are no shortage of alternative news sources that are committed to accurately reporting on events on the ground as well as calling out such incessant shameless bullshit.
In the electricity market we have “gentailers” and “prosumers”. Anything can happen.
Violently peaceful is an oxymoron perpetrated by morons.
A peaceful demo became “intensely peaceful”?
Oh, ok, whatever.
Couldn’t happen here though, could it?
(gets back to planning isolation and self-sufficiency)