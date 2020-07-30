Murder incorporated health care division

It’s not as if this HCQ stuff will harm you other than in very exceptional situations. It’s that if you are old and falling apart, the CV-1984 is likely to kill you. And it’s also not as if there are not plenty of doctors who actually believe HCQ will prevent you from dying and that it will even cure you. Here’s the short version: Hydroxychloroquine Lowers COVID-19 Death Rate, US Study Finds
And this is the very long version but at least give it a start. Hear him say, “we are letting patients perish unnecessarily.”
Andrews is the most vile premier this state has ever had. We have had incompetence before, also immense waste and hideous policy formation. But if he is really forbidding the use of HCQ on people who will otherwise die, this man is actually evil.
HCL will definitely kill you. HCQ, on the other hand, …
I think the if I got this virus, I’d be telling my doctor I was planning a trip to the tropics and asking for a antimalarial.
Chairman Mao, err Dan, has now declared masks as mandatory throughout Victoristan from midnight on Sunday. Looking forward to Christmas 2030 when all of this may have blown over.
Thank you Steve, you are right. As every day goes by in Victoria, this despot proves himself more and more evil. This level of malice cannot be attributed just to incompetence. His rhetoric in todays announcement was astounding. It is still the fault of us deplorable plebs, the great unwashed. We must not hug our grannies, we must shroud our children. And the denial of proper care for those who this is supposedly all about proves the lie that has been there right from the beginning.
Steve it’s HCQ, Zinc and azithromycin
I have emailed and telephoned the offices of Scott Morrison, Greg Hunt and Gladys Berejiklian, they all state that the WHO guidelines state that HCQ is unsafe and ineffective!!
They appear to be unaware that this advice is based on discredited and withdrawn Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine studies
Many lives and economies could have been saved if this regime had been used
Are these politicians so gutless (and anti Trump) that they would rather people die than let this regime be used
I live in rural Vic, I’m sick of this, all of it. Now the power mad tool wants me to wear a mask all the time. How do we get rid of this hopeless, incompetent tool? It’s really getting to my relatives, don’t know how those locked up indefinetly in Melb are going. I’m sure there will be a huge spike in mental illness and suicides the longer he stays in power.
If only we lived in a two party (or more) state.
Penny, I admire your persistance in the face of bureaucratic stalling. These people cant be as incompetent and clueless as they are making themselves appear. I am loath to think that conspiracy theories can be correct, but as time crawls on, they look more and more like the more sensible explanation.
Like you sfw, Im in rural Vic, where there are two cases in our shire. I am boiling angry today. And particularly at our parlimentary reps, who meekly toe the commies line. Where are the Libs calling for Parliment to be recalled and a no confidence motion?
And on the mental health aspect, in the last fortnight there has been one suicide at our nearby suicide venue, and one relation of a local committed to hospital care because he became psychotic. This will only get worse
I could not open Research article and I wanted to look at data and methodologyb . Also how did they control for variables ?
Apparently Dastardly Dan is not the only one, Steve.
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/07/anyone-know-why-this-order-is-in-place.html