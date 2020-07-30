Murder incorporated health care division

It’s not as if this HCQ stuff will harm you other than in very exceptional situations. It’s that if you are old and falling apart, the CV-1984 is likely to kill you. And it’s also not as if there are not plenty of doctors who actually believe HCQ will prevent you from dying and that it will even cure you. Here’s the short version: Hydroxychloroquine Lowers COVID-19 Death Rate, US Study Finds

And this is the very long version but at least give it a start. Hear him say, “we are letting patients perish unnecessarily.”

Andrews is the most vile premier this state has ever had. We have had incompetence before, also immense waste and hideous policy formation. But if he is really forbidding the use of HCQ on people who will otherwise die, this man is actually evil.