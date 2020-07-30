Say, Say, Say. Spartacus on Spec.

The latest from the Spectator Australia:
In 1936, in the preface to the German version of his General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, John Maynard Keynes suggested that his theories were best suited for a closed totalitarian system. It is also this theory that postulated that it is economically productive for the government to fund one group of workers to dig a whole and another group to fill it. Yet it is this theoretical framework that guides much of Australia’s economic policy.
And with a hat tip to Steve Kates, a reference to Say’s law. You’d think that a Bachelors and Masters degree in economics from a G8 university would have introduced TAFKAS to Jean-Baptiste Say. But you’d be wrong.
Supply side economics is best articulated through (Jean-Baptiste) Say’s law that say supply creates its own demand. Or more simply, we work so that we can consume, rather than the Keynesian construct that we consume so that we can have jobs. It is this (Keynesian) nonsense that perpetuated the myth of consumption driven economic growth.
Say actually wrote, “as each of us can only purchase the productions of others with his own productions – as the value we can buy is equal to the value we can produce, the more men can produce, the more they will purchase.”
Just remind me about Say’s law again.
Did you get an introduction to Carl Menger and his principles of economics?
Dig a ‘whole’?
We don’ need no stinkin’ producers.
It’s Belt and Road all the way baby.
Bye the bye, given that Obsequious Dan has a Minister in the Victorian Politburo with ties to the Chinese Controlled Plaything law firm advising said Politburo on all things legal, and particularly Victoria’s mining rights, has private property been completely eradicated yet.
a Bachelors and Masters degree in economics from a G8 university
And I laughed and laughed and laughed.
you poor bastard.
we all have our cross’s to bear.
I’ve been reading Catallaxy for quite a few years now and I have never read a really simple explanation of Says Law. I also studied undergraduate economics on the way to a BCom (finance) and never came across it. Are you saying (no pun intended) that any individual’s ability to consume is dictated by what they can produce and exchange in the market for money, to acquire products of other people’s efforts, and so accordingly to bring about more demand in aggregate you need individuals to produce more. So if you simply try to created demand by giving people cash to spend that is not earned by productive means, that simply displaces spending of productive individuals who have earned their cash in the market by selling their product? Presumably creating inflation or other signalling distortions?
I can dig that.