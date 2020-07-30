The wind supply limbo

How low can it go? Check the widget!

The last 24 hours. The windmills have barely been turning since lunchtime, currently approaching 4pm they are providing a tick over 1% of demand. RE in total is almost 25% of demand but the sun will fade away to zero by dinnertime that is the peak of demand for the day.

If you don’t have time or interest to do a lot of windwatching, just check the numbers anytime between 6 and 7 to see the futility of the RE transition. With the Aneroid site you can check later, you don’t have to do it in real time like the widget.