The wind supply limbo

How low can it go? Check the widget!
The last 24 hours. The windmills have barely been turning since lunchtime, currently approaching 4pm they are providing a tick over 1% of demand. RE in total is almost 25% of demand but the sun will fade away to zero by dinnertime that is the peak of demand for the day.
If you don’t have time or interest to do a lot of windwatching, just check the numbers anytime between 6 and 7 to see the futility of the RE transition. With the Aneroid site you can check later, you don’t have to do it in real time like the widget.
RE money for nothing, extras free.
My grand kids gave me a small wind bird which turns when it blows, lazy bird hasnt been doing much flying lately , we should give every politician one and put one on every government building , show them how stupid the idea of RE \ is . Deduct the cost of the birdtoys from government salaries .
Encourage buying electric cars and destroy the electricity grid while you are at it ,to appease the carpetbaggers and ensure pollies futures after politics .