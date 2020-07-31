Here’s a nugget. So to speak. Reported in today’s AFR:
NSW ski resorts are under the microscope after health authorities detected traces of the coronavirus in the region’s sewage treatment plant.
and
“NSW Health has recently started a research program to test sewage for traces of COVID-19 across the state,” NSW Health said in a statement.
Interesting. Rather than their usual production of legislative and regulatory excrement, the government is now analysing citizens’ excrement.
Novel. Or so you would think. Extraordinary times, blah blah. But it seems that “wastewater analysis” is not a new thing. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission runs a program called the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.
No sh*t.
Wastewater analysis is widely applied internationally as a tool to measure and interpret drug use within national populations. The Australian Government has recognised the considerable benefits of wastewater analysis and has partnered with established scientific expertise within Australian academic institutions to introduce a national program based on international models.
Considerable benefits of wastewater analysis. Really. Not satisfied in trawling through the financial and phone and GPS records of citizens, our governments like to analyse our fecal outputs.
But here is another unanswered question. Our governments are currently conducting tens of thousands of Covid tests. As part of this, identification and mobile phone numbers are being collected with samples. So now, conceivably, the government has the capacity to build a citizen DNA data base which can be linked to mobile phone records which can be linked to financial records and can provide an unbelievable richness of data. Which can also be linked to the face recognition database and the metadata information records database (thanks Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull).
What are they waiting for? Why not just GPS tag everyone.
At some stage we might have to all have ear tags, like a herd of cattle or a mob of sheep.
the eye of Sauron the mighty is upon us
That crazy guy a few years ago who implanted a chip in his forearm was just ahead of his time.
Next thkng you know, they’ll be finding traces of coronavirus in… Coronavirus!
I laugh, but only because I cannot do anything else…
(Honk honk dear friends. Like a surprise cream pie to the face, the Clown World is imposed upon us.
They were threatening sewage tracing from the outset.
I’ll bet it’s a WHO regimen for far worse outbreaks than the seasonal flu, Comrade.
I take the point about government intrusion on citizen privacy, but doubt Australian politicians and public service drones have the nous to catalogue our DNA samples. In a contest between a government conspiracy and a cock up the latter wins most times.
Well I never heard such shit ! Even the Soviets didnt go that far ,and the Chinese made sure the excrementwas spreas on the veggie patch .
Talk about psychotic contol freaks .
Not widely reported, but should have been:
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/scientists-find-coronavirus-in-spanish-wastewater-collected-in-march-2019
The Italians keep old sewage samples frozen so they can track changes.
From examining old samples they could reveal when the CCP-19 virus arrived there in November(?).
Sounds like a load of crap to me. Having undertaken some engineering works at a few country based STPs, and having seen some of the testing works undertaken, are we now expected to accept that testing can determine traces of WhuFlu? The only word that comes to mind is bullshit.
It’s all very well to test an excrement sample from a sick person for parasites, but to then apply the same process across the inflow (presumably) to a sewerage treatment plant where the dilution would be huge is madness unless some clever dick decided this would be a good way to keep the panic and fear progressing.
Anyway, what possible use could be made of this information (that is if it is information)?
Your blog post is not sensible. It has been found in studies in the Netherland that evidence of the virus in sewage is an early indicator of a possible unidentified emerging locational cluster of infection. It is one of the very few early detector signals that are available for controlling the virus. The tests have nothing to do with anyone’s personal privacy or DNA.
Not satisfied in trawling through the financial and phone and GPS records of citizens, our governments like to analyse our fecal outputs.
At least they’re in their element.
Gertrude:
Keep panicking.
The water pressure use to be used as an indication of how many viewers watched a TV program, as they would do their ablutions during an ad break or the end of a certain program thus dropping the water pressure.
Also in the UK the electricity suppliers have to watch for the end of a soap opera to call in peak hydro generators or nuclear from France as just 1 million people turning on their kettles at the same time means between 1 to 2 GW are drawn from the supply for a few minutes. If 5 million they could draw as much as 5 to 10 GW for a short time. Hence the EU directive or consideration to limit the wattage of domestic kettles.
For comparison purposes in Victoria
Loy Yang A 2.2GW
Loy Yang B 1.05GW
Yallourn 1.5GW
That was a sneaky misuse of language by da gubmint. When they claimed they were storing only metadata because they weren’t recording call contents, this was strictly untrue. Metadata is data about data. It is the schema, the description of field names, data types, data lengths, checksums, (etc) of a database. By storing call origin, destination, duration, or, Internet packet origin, destination, web site names, etc, they are storing data, not metadata. It’s data about the real world, not data about data. They must know this.
As for the fecal forensics… fine, no problem with that part.
Reckon I might have a three course lunch today. If they want “mass surveillance” they can have it! 😀